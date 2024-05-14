Amherst Town Board reverses decision to borrow money for new MusicalFare Theatre

AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — On Monday, the Amherst Town Board voted to rescind a bond resolution that would have bonded $11 million for MusicalFare Theatre.

In February, the Town of Amherst announced the town board approved a lease agreement with MusicalFare Theatre Company to bring a public theatre to Amherst Central Park, which is now the former Westwood Country Club.

READ MORE: Town of Amherst and MusicalFare Theatre Company partner to bring a public theatre to Amherst Central Park

wkbw

According to the town, the theatre is designed to be 15,000 square feet and will also serve as a venue for meetings and community events.

The bond brought frustrations for Amherst Concerned Citizens. They fought to have a town-wife referendum to vote on the bond. The group says they wanted to make sure residents had a say in what to do with taxpayer money.

WATCH: Group of concerned citizens file petition and voice frustrations over Amherst Central Park project

Group of concerned citizens file petition and voice frustrations over Amherst Central Park project

Last month, the group collected signatures to stop the $11 million bond until a town-wide referendum is held.

WATCH: Special election to decide future of Amherst Central Park project after concerned citizens filed petition

Special election to decide future of Amherst Central Park project after citizens filed petition

In a statement to 7 News, the town board said the Erie County Board of Elections said the cost of a special election would have cost taxpayers between $100,000 to $200,000.

Town of Amherst Supervisor Brian Kulpa provided the following statement and explained that the bond was being rescinded and there would not be a special election.