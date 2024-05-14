Watch Now
Amherst Town Board reverses decision to borrow money for new MusicalFare Theatre

Posted at 11:21 AM, May 14, 2024

AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — On Monday, the Amherst Town Board voted to rescind a bond resolution that would have bonded $11 million for MusicalFare Theatre.

In February, the Town of Amherst announced the town board approved a lease agreement with MusicalFare Theatre Company to bring a public theatre to Amherst Central Park, which is now the former Westwood Country Club.

According to the town, the theatre is designed to be 15,000 square feet and will also serve as a venue for meetings and community events.

The bond brought frustrations for Amherst Concerned Citizens. They fought to have a town-wife referendum to vote on the bond. The group says they wanted to make sure residents had a say in what to do with taxpayer money.

Last month, the group collected signatures to stop the $11 million bond until a town-wide referendum is held.

In a statement to 7 News, the town board said the Erie County Board of Elections said the cost of a special election would have cost taxpayers between $100,000 to $200,000.

Town of Amherst Supervisor Brian Kulpa provided the following statement and explained that the bond was being rescinded and there would not be a special election.

The Town Board voted 5-0 to rescind the March 25 resolution to bond for MusicalFare Theatre. The 2024 budget does not include a funding source for a town-wide special election. Therefore, we are rescinding the bond resolution and will not hold a special election. The Town will not be bonding this project in 2024.

