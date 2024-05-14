Amherst Town Board reverses decision to borrow money for new MusicalFare Theatre

AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — On Monday, the Amherst Town Board voted to rescind a bond resolution that would have bonded $11 million for MusicalFare Theatre.
In February, the Town of Amherst announced the town board approved a lease agreement with MusicalFare Theatre Company to bring a public theatre to Amherst Central Park, which is now the former Westwood Country Club.
READ MORE: Town of Amherst and MusicalFare Theatre Company partner to bring a public theatre to Amherst Central Park
According to the town, the theatre is designed to be 15,000 square feet and will also serve as a venue for meetings and community events.
The bond brought frustrations for Amherst Concerned Citizens. They fought to have a town-wife referendum to vote on the bond. The group says they wanted to make sure residents had a say in what to do with taxpayer money.
WATCH: Group of concerned citizens file petition and voice frustrations over Amherst Central Park project
Last month, the group collected signatures to stop the $11 million bond until a town-wide referendum is held.
WATCH: Special election to decide future of Amherst Central Park project after concerned citizens filed petition
In a statement to 7 News, the town board said the Erie County Board of Elections said the cost of a special election would have cost taxpayers between $100,000 to $200,000.
Town of Amherst Supervisor Brian Kulpa provided the following statement and explained that the bond was being rescinded and there would not be a special election.
The Town Board voted 5-0 to rescind the March 25 resolution to bond for MusicalFare Theatre. The 2024 budget does not include a funding source for a town-wide special election. Therefore, we are rescinding the bond resolution and will not hold a special election. The Town will not be bonding this project in 2024.