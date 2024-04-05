'We'll be ready to roll': Niagara Falls State Park prepares for heavy crowds on day of solar eclipse

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — Niagara Falls is going to be a hot spot for tourists on Monday for the total solar eclipse with over one million people expected to be at the park. With the anticipation of a large crowd, the state park has been working closely with local and state agencies and officials to plan out how to handle the traffic.

New York State Park spokeperson Angela Berti says she anticipates this to be one of the largest crowds Niagara Falls has seen. Despite that belief, Berti believes the park will be ready since crowds are a norm during the park's busy season. So if you're planning to travel up to the falls, here's what you need to know.

"There’s no overnight camping here or anything like that so we’re gonna make sure that people are out and safe. The parking lots will open at 6AM. When they’re full they’re full and we will just be ready to roll," Berti said. "When we don’t feel like its a safe situation, we’re going to shut it down."

Berti is asking that anyone coming up to the park to follow the guidance from the park on Monday and to practice patience with such a heavy crowd anticipated to come in.