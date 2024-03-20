'Come early, enjoy the day': Niagara Falls prepares for the total solar eclipse on April 8

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — A total solar eclipse will take place on April 8 and most of Western New York will be in the path of totality.

The eclipse is a once-in-a-lifetime event for most people and officials are expecting visitors from near and far to travel to the region to view the eclipse.

Niagara Falls is one of the spots in the Western New York region that is expected to be flooded with those visitors.

Representatives from Destination Niagara USA, New York State Parks, New York State Park Police and the New York State Department of Transportation gathered on Wednesday to go over plans and procedures to be sure they are prepared.

"As you may have heard, National Geographic listed viewing the eclipse in Niagara Falls as one of the top 20 coolest adventures for 2024," said Andrea Czopp, COO of Destination Niagara USA.

Czopp said Niagara Falls has been planning for the eclipse for years and leaders encourage visitors to get there early and stay late.

NYS Parks Niagara Regional Director Mark Mistrella said parking lots at Goat Island and Prospect Point will open at 6 a.m.

"Once Goat Island fills up, we're going to close the island to vehicular traffic," said Mistrella. "Prospect will be open. Come early, enjoy the day, don't rush out right after the event, we don't want that rush at the end."

NYS Parks Niagara Regional Director Mark Mistrell said rushing may things tougher.

Officials urge you to be patient on the roads and obey the rules around the falls.

"We've developed a comprehensive messaging plan for before, during, and after the event that will be displayed on portable and permanent message signs," said Susan Surdej of the NYS Department of Transportation.

New York State police said they are bringing in extra officers from across the state to ensure safety.

You can learn more about Niagara Falls' eclipse plans here.

All across Western New York, there are several eclipse-related events planned and 7 News has compiled the events we are aware which you can find here.