Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Canada's Niagara region declares a state of emergency to prepare for an influx of eclipse viewers

Niagara Falls, Canada, Mayor Jim Diodati joined 7 Voices on Tuesday to discuss how the region is preparing ahead of the total solar eclipse on April 8.
Posted at 5:51 PM, Apr 02, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-02 17:51:54-04

NIAGARA FALLS, Ontario (AP - Modified) — Ontario’s Niagara Region has declared a state of emergency as it prepares to welcome up to a million visitors for the solar eclipse in early April.

The total solar eclipse on April 8 will be the first to touch the province since 1979, and Niagara Falls was declared by National Geographic to be one of the best places to see it.

The city is in the path of totality, where the moon will entirely block the sun's rays for a few minutes.

Niagara Falls, Canada, Mayor Jim Diodati joined 7 Voices on Tuesday to discuss how the region is preparing ahead of the eclipse. You can watch his full interview above.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
wkbw_50662_7Things_Social_1024x512_w.jpg

Plan your weekend with these 7 things to do!