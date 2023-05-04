Nardin Academy President steps down

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Nardin Academy President Dr. Sandra Betters is resigning from her role.

In a statement sent to 7 News late Wednesday night, the Board of Trustees says Betters will step down effective June 30.

Nine Nardin Board of Trustees members will also step down.

In the meantime, board members are working on a transition plan.

The plan will include the hiring of an interim President.

The full statement reads:

"The Nardin Academy Board of Trustees has come together and agreed upon the following measures that will enable the school to move forward as a united community, focused on stability, renewal, healing, and growth.



These include:

Dr. Sandra Betters has informed the Nardin Academy Board of Trustees that for the betterment of all within the Nardin community, including students and employees, she will be stepping down from her role as President of Nardin Academy as of June 30. Dr. Betters would like to thank her team and the Daughters for their support and ongoing commitment to Nardin Academy and its students.

In the coming days and weeks, the Board will be working collaboratively on a transition plan. This will include the hiring of an interim President as well as building out, and implementing, the school’s “Plan for Healing and Growth” which we believe will enable the school to harness and activate our collective love for Nardin as a beacon for Catholic values and educational excellence and strengthen the school for current and future generations. In accordance with these measures, nine members of the Nardin Board of Trustees have agreed to step aside from the Board. We are grateful for the dedication and commitment that they have shown to Nardin, and we thank them for their service to the school.



As a Board, we remain united in our unwavering commitment to serve as custodians of the school’s fiduciary and governance oversight, stewards of its mission values, and champions for the legacy of our founders, the Daughters of the Heart of Mary. We firmly believe that these decisions are what is best and right for Nardin Academy and the entire Nardin community, especially its current and future students."

Betters' resignation comes after weeks of community wide protests claiming her leadership created a "toxic" environment.

Nardin students hosted a walkout last month in support of their teachers.

Students told 7 News that since president Betters was hired two years ago, the learning environment deteriorated, some faculty members leaving.

Stakeholders also announced the withholding of future financial support.

Nardin Together, a group of concerned parents, alumni and community members, helped organize recent rallies and created a petition for Betters' resignation.

The group released a statement in response to the changes, commending the Board of Trustees for addressing their concerns.

Nardin Together's statement reads: