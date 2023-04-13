Nardin Academy students standing up for teachers, say they are dealing with a difficult work environment

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Nardin Academy High School students and a few elementary school students walked out at noon Thursday cheering and waving signs in support of their teachers.
Many of the students carried signs saying “We love Nardin” and “Justice for our teachers.”
The students tell 7 News that since school president Dr. Sandra Betters was hired two years ago, things have deteriorated, with some faculty members leaving.
“Because I believe that Nardin was a much better place before the current administration arrived. my freshman year was definitely one of the best years of my life. I can't say that for the past two years and senior year," Nardin High School senior Amara Okoro said.
“Why? What's different?” Buckley asked.
“I think that the teachers — I can see that they lost the spark that they had in the beginning because you know when someone above is treating you the right way. you can definitely see the difference and now not so much," Okoro replied.
“Honestly, to experience the environment and our teachers so dejected. It's very disheartening,” Camilla Colpoys explained. "It's very frustrating because everyone's opinion is clear from all different aspects of the Nardin community and it seems as if we are at an impasse."
Parents, teachers, and alumni stood across the street to support students and faculty.
Those speaking out say they have learned Dr. Betters’ leadership has created a “toxic” environment.
“It's down 30% from what it was and that all can't be attributed to economics,” noted Martha Mangan.
Mangan came out to support the student walk-out. She started a change.org petition calling for the removal of Dr. Betters.
She is a Nardin graduate, and former teacher, and her daughter is in her senior year.
“Ms. Betters failed to garner the teamwork from the teachers that are here and they have been undermined,” Mangan remarked.
The Nardin board of trustees recently sent a letter to school families saying it is working to address the concerns and frustrations of its Nardin community.
The board also referred to a letter issued by school founders, the daughters of the Heart of Mary.
That letter stated in part Dr. Betters was selected to “help shift the focus at Nardin away from being an elite school that would meet the needs of ‘select’ students and families, to becoming an educational institution that welcomes and serves all students and families who want to be here.”
"This is not at all about diversity. The teachers are all for that," Mangan remarked.
Nardin issued a statement late Thursday afternoon. It states in part an independent legal team investigated these claims and found them to be false:
April 13, 2023
A statement from Nardin Academy:
“Nardin Academy’s senior leaders, Board of Trustees, and the Daughters of the Heart of Mary take their stewardship of our school seriously, and continuously pay careful, collaborative attention to its wellbeing and direction.
“First and foremost, we care about the 769 children and 596 families who come into our school each day and trust us to provide the highest quality education and a safe and welcoming environment that will enable them to become creative, curious, and critical thinkers; lead with confidence, strength, and integrity; grow through faith and spirituality; champion equity and justice; and serve others with humility and compassion.
“We encourage and teach our students to use their voices, to think through issues critically and understand what truth and civil discourse mean, and how they can put that into action. We will continue to listen to and learn from all members of our community, including our faculty and staff. And we continue to do everything we can to understand and meet their needs.
“We are fully aware of the serious complaints shared in recent months, and we worked diligently together to respond swiftly and transparently with the school community. Nearly a year ago, the board hosted extensive listening sessions with faculty and staff to provide a forum to hear their views. We listened to them respectfully and thoughtfully.
“An independent legal team then thoroughly investigated all faculty input and found it factually wrong, comprised mostly of misunderstandings, baseless rumors, and born out of a reluctance to change. Complaints now shared publicly are therefore demonstrably false, and possibly defamatory.
“Several weeks ago, Nardin’s board initiated a third-party assessment of every level of the school’s operations and governance to determine the overall health of our school. That report and implementation of any resulting recommendations are forthcoming.
“We remain firmly committed to fostering a nurturing environment of connection and diversity. Led by our mission, board and the Daughters of the Heart of Mary, we will continue to work to ensure that everyone at Nardin in 2023, as we position the school for the future, is fully engaged in our mission.”