Nardin Academy students standing up for teachers, say they are dealing with a difficult work environment

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Nardin Academy High School students and a few elementary school students walked out at noon Thursday cheering and waving signs in support of their teachers.

WKBW Nardin students walk-out in support of teachers.

Many of the students carried signs saying “We love Nardin” and “Justice for our teachers.”

The students tell 7 News that since school president Dr. Sandra Betters was hired two years ago, things have deteriorated, with some faculty members leaving.

“Because I believe that Nardin was a much better place before the current administration arrived. my freshman year was definitely one of the best years of my life. I can't say that for the past two years and senior year," Nardin High School senior Amara Okoro said.

WKBW Nardin High School senior Amara Okoro said.



“Why? What's different?” Buckley asked.

“I think that the teachers — I can see that they lost the spark that they had in the beginning because you know when someone above is treating you the right way. you can definitely see the difference and now not so much," Okoro replied.

“Honestly, to experience the environment and our teachers so dejected. It's very disheartening,” Camilla Colpoys explained. "It's very frustrating because everyone's opinion is clear from all different aspects of the Nardin community and it seems as if we are at an impasse."

WKBW Camilla Colpoys is a Nardin senior.

Parents, teachers, and alumni stood across the street to support students and faculty.

Those speaking out say they have learned Dr. Betters’ leadership has created a “toxic” environment.

“It's down 30% from what it was and that all can't be attributed to economics,” noted Martha Mangan.

Mangan came out to support the student walk-out. She started a change.org petition calling for the removal of Dr. Betters.

WKBW Nardin students protest.

She is a Nardin graduate, and former teacher, and her daughter is in her senior year.

“Ms. Betters failed to garner the teamwork from the teachers that are here and they have been undermined,” Mangan remarked.

The Nardin board of trustees recently sent a letter to school families saying it is working to address the concerns and frustrations of its Nardin community.

WKBW Teacher shows support to students.

The board also referred to a letter issued by school founders, the daughters of the Heart of Mary.

That letter stated in part Dr. Betters was selected to “help shift the focus at Nardin away from being an elite school that would meet the needs of ‘select’ students and families, to becoming an educational institution that welcomes and serves all students and families who want to be here.”

WKBW Letter to school families.

"This is not at all about diversity. The teachers are all for that," Mangan remarked.

Nardin issued a statement late Thursday afternoon. It states in part an independent legal team investigated these claims and found them to be false: