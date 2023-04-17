Calls for Nardin Academy president's resignation grow, stakeholders announce withholding of financial support

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The calls for Nardin Academy President Sandra Betters to resign continue to grow as stakeholders announce the withholding of future financial support.

On Thursday, Nardin Academy High School students and a few elementary school students walked out cheering and waving signs in support of their teachers. The students told 7 News that since president Betters was hired two years ago, things have deteriorated, with some faculty members leaving. Those that spoke out said they have learned Betters’ leadership has created a “toxic” environment.

On Friday, the Nardin Academy Board of Trustees issued a statement calling for the immediate resignation of Betters and the Board Chair. The statement was attributed to nine trustees and said other trustees supported the call for the resignations but chose not to provide their names for personal reasons.

You can read the full statement below:

“The current situation and subsequent public attention of Nardin Academy has damaged the integrity and reputation of our historic institution.



As such, we are calling for the immediate resignation of the President and Board Chair.



We do not take such an action lightly, but as members of the Nardin Academy Board of Trustees, our primary responsibility is making decisions that are in the best interests of Nardin Academy and our students.



In this instance, it is in the best interests of Nardin Academy and our students that these resignations be immediately tendered.”

On Saturday, the Kenneth L. and Katherine G. Koessler Family Foundation Inc. issued a statement announcing it was joining the nine trustees in calling for the resignation of Betters and the Board Chair. The statement also said it would be withholding any future financial support of Nardin Academy until a change in leadership is made. You can read the full statement below:

“The Kenneth L. and Katherine G. Koessler Family Foundation Inc. joins the nine Nardin Academy Board of Trustees as well as faculty, staff, students, and other stakeholders such as the Keane family who have called for the immediate resignation of the President and Board of Trustees Chair.”



The Kenneth L. and Katherine G. Koessler Family Foundation Inc. has a long history of philanthropic support of Nardin Academy, but we feel very strongly that until this change in leadership has been made, we will be withholding any future financial support of Nardin Academy.”



In addition to the philanthropic support, our board includes many former students and past trustees of Nardin Academy.”



We would not be making such a difficult decision without the best interests of Nardin Academy and its students in mind.”

On Sunday, a statement was released on behalf of Daniel, Leslie, Stephanie and Victoria Keane announcing they were also joining the calls for the resignation of Betters and the Board Chair and also announced the withholding of future financial support until a leadership change is made. You can read the full statement below: