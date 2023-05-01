"No teachers, no students, no Nardin" - Large portion of Nardin Academy community demand change in leadership

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A portion of the Nardin community has stepped things up again when it comes to their push for new leadership. They lined up Sunday evening dodging raindrops for a special event called Light the Way for Nardin.

Families who attended called on current Nardin Academy President, Dr. Sandra Betters to resign.

"Nardin is my home and Nardin is my family and this community is my family and I just want to sace them," Junior at Nardin Academy, Summer Fox said.

Several families said since Betters was hired to years ago, the work environment has grown toxic causing several faculty members to leave the school.

When students were asked to name their favorite thing about Nardin Academy, generations and generations of them said teachers have always been at the top of the list.

"Whether its gong in early for teachers to help us or staying later, they're always there for us and they're always around," Junior at Nardin Academy Erin Mills said.

Dozens of students and parents took to the street to display their concern for the safety and the future of Nardin Academy.

"It's incredible, we as parents have come together and have organized quickly and it's been a grass roots effort to get everyone involved in this and we could not be more proud to see the number of people here tonight," Parent and Graduate of Nardin Academy Amy Abrahamson said.

"I'm just here to support my teachers because I owe all my success to them and I just want to show my support to them," Junior at Nardin Academy Juliana Mead said.

This Nardin community is demanding change.

"We sent a letter to the board last week giving them until tomorrow to respond to us," Abrahamson said. "That letter was signed by close to 200 parents representing 275 current students and we've given them until tomorrow to respond to us."

Sunday's walk was not the first effort to display their desire for change. Just a few weeks ago students held a walk out. The difference this time is that their parents are by their side and no amount of rain or wind would keep them from standing up for what they believe is right.

"The board is not being transparent with us as parents, we've asked repeatedly to meet with them," Abrahamson said. "They are non responsive to our requests. This is us asking again."

Nine members of the Nardin Academy Board of Trustees has issued a statement calling for the immediate resignation of Betters and Board Chair Tish Van Dyke. It said in a statement earlier this month that they do not take this decision lightly but the public attention has damaged the integrity and reputation of the historic institution.

You can read the full statement below:

“The current situation and subsequent public attention of Nardin Academy has damaged the integrity and reputation of our historic institution. As such, we are calling for the immediate resignation of the President and Board Chair. We do not take such an action lightly, but as members of the Nardin Academy Board of Trustees, our primary responsibility is making decisions that are in the best interests of Nardin Academy and our students. In this instance, it is in the best interests of Nardin Academy and our students that these resignations be immediately tendered.”

However, the school responded saying those board members actions were "rogue" and are waiting for a third-party assessment.

Several foundations have since stated they will be withholding any future financial support until a transition of leadership is made which adds to the close-knit community calling for change.

"I hope this grabs the attention of the people it needs to get to and hopefully change can happen soon," Junior at Nardin Academy Molly Donnelly said.

"I'm just hoping to see change," Mead said.

"I hope our school can flourish in another way after this," Mills said.

"I hope our teachers get the justice they deserve." Fox said.