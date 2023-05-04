Nardin Academy community reacts after announcement that president is stepping down

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — After weeks of protests calling for her resignation, Nardin Academy President Dr. Sandra Betters is stepping down from her role.

Nine Nardin Academy Board of Trustees members will also step down.

"Honestly, I would say I'm relieved. this has been probably one of the best days of school since she's been here. Just seeing the look on my faculties faces, all smiles all day long," declared Molly Griffin, junior, Nardin Academy.

"Now that Dr. Betters has resigned, I feel much more optimistic about the future of Nardin," stated Jennifer Parks, school parent and alumnae.

In a statement sent to 7 News late Wednesday night, the Board of Trustees says Betters will step down effective June 30.

Betters' resignation comes after weeks of community-wide protests claiming her leadership created a "toxic" environment. A large portion of the school community has been calling for Betters to resign after more than 20 teachers left.

Nardin students hosted a walkout last month in support of their teachers. This past Sunday a large portion of the school community held another demonstration.

Students told 7 News that since President Betters was hired two years ago, the learning environment deteriorated, and some faculty members left.

At the same time, the leadership continue to claim Nardin needs to become more diverse and less of an "elite" school, and too many were resisting the cultural shift.

Parks has two daughters attending Nardin. Her oldest, a senior, graduates next Friday. Her other daughter will graduate from 8th grade and attend Nardin High School next school year.

“It's so disheartening and untrue. I've been part of this school for half of my life. The school has never been as diversified as it is today. “It’s flat-out false. In fact, there was a letter that had come earlier this year insinuating that parents were against it and I was so offended and wrote to the board 'Where are you getting this from’ — this is not a fair cast to put on parents,” remarked Parks.

Griffin, a high school junior, says she believes students are working toward being “well-rounded”.

"While we do have a majority of Caucasian students, I do think that we're working more in the future on getting more diverse students section and I would say that we do try and educate ourselves more on the world around us,” replied Griffin.

Last month, nine board members split from the larger board demanding the president leave. A number of major donors and families were also withholding donation dollars and tuition payments.

In the meantime, board members are working on a transition plan.

School families are hoping the path at Nardin is finally settled for the sake of students, especially as they head into their next school year.

"I was relieved to find out that I will be coming back to Nardin again next year because there was a lot of uncertainty about where I would be going because we were afraid that a lot of the teachers will leave,” Griffin reflected. “Most of the teachers here don't do it for the money. They do it for the students and that's why we love them so much."

“I just want Nardin to be what we all signed up for Nardin — a nurturing environment — a community that builds all the children up for their future,” responded Parks.

The board of trustees plan will include the hiring of an interim President.

But Parks said even as the school prepares for Betters to leave, she has a number of questions for the board.

"I want to know how are they deciding who the interim is and what do those qualifications look like. What are these healing sessions that they've talked about? We want to participate. We are all about healing,” Parks commented. “What is the future of the school? What is the ideology of the school going to be? These are important questions that we need to know and we also need to make sure that our teachers are taken care of.”

The full trustees' statement reads:

"The Nardin Academy Board of Trustees has come together and agreed upon the following measures that will enable the school to move forward as a united community, focused on stability, renewal, healing, and growth.



These include:

Dr. Sandra Betters has informed the Nardin Academy Board of Trustees that for the betterment of all within the Nardin community, including students and employees, she will be stepping down from her role as President of Nardin Academy as of June 30. Dr. Betters would like to thank her team and the Daughters for their support and ongoing commitment to Nardin Academy and its students.

In the coming days and weeks, the Board will be working collaboratively on a transition plan. This will include the hiring of an interim President as well as building out, and implementing, the school’s “Plan for Healing and Growth” which we believe will enable the school to harness and activate our collective love for Nardin as a beacon for Catholic values and educational excellence and strengthen the school for current and future generations. In accordance with these measures, nine members of the Nardin Board of Trustees have agreed to step aside from the Board. We are grateful for the dedication and commitment that they have shown to Nardin, and we thank them for their service to the school.



As a Board, we remain united in our unwavering commitment to serve as custodians of the school’s fiduciary and governance oversight, stewards of its mission values, and champions for the legacy of our founders, the Daughters of the Heart of Mary. We firmly believe that these decisions are what is best and right for Nardin Academy and the entire Nardin community, especially its current and future students."

Nardin Together, a group of concerned parents, alumni, and community members, helped organize recent rallies and created a petition for Betters' resignation.

The group released a statement in response to the changes, commending the Board of Trustees for addressing their concerns.

