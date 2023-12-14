Lawsuit alleges negligent security at Club Marcella

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A lawsuit filed Thursday in State Supreme Court alleges a security worker at Club Marcella was negligent, brutally and physically attacking a patron of the club.

It comes just days after the Buffalo Police Commissioner ordered the immediate closure of the nightclub following a string of high-profile incidents. The New York State Liquor Authority also recently announced it has suspended the club's liquor license.

Four shootings occurred at Club Marcella in less than a year. On Jan. 29, a security guard was shot in the parking lot. Two weeks later on Feb. 12, one person was killed and two others were injured in a shooting inside the club. The third happened in October.

On Dec. 3, a 30-year-old man was shot inside a bathroom at the club.

According to the suit, the woman claims she was first attacked by intoxicated patrons within the club in May. A security worker, while in the course of intervening, "brutally and physically attacked plaintiff," the suit states.

It also alleges the worker, who was not named, had a history of violent behavior.

The club owners sent a statement to 7 News following the December shooting that read, "We're saddened by the latest shooting and will do everything to continue to work with BPD and the City of Buffalo. We're concerned for everyone including our staff."

Speaking exclusively to the 7 News I-Team in April, Club Marcella owner Joe Marcella insisted security protocols at the club were working.

