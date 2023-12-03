Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

30-year-old shot inside Club Marcella bathroom

Club Marcella
WKBW
Club Marcella
Posted at 9:17 AM, Dec 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-03 09:20:49-05

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Police are investigating a shooting incident that took place just after 2:30 a.m. Sunday at Club Marcella on Michigan Avenue.

Police say a 30-year-old Buffalo man was shot inside a bathroom at the club. According to police, the man was transported to ECMC and is described as stable.

This is the third shooting at Club Marcella in less than a year. On January 29, a security guard was shot in the parking lot. Two weeks later on February 12, one person was killed and two others were injured in a shooting inside the club.

Speaking exclusively to the 7 News I-Team in April, Club Marcella owner Joe Marcella, insisted security protocols at the club were working.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the confidential line (716) 847-2255.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
wkbw_50662_7Things_FS_White.jpg

Plan your weekend in WNY!