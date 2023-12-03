30-year-old shot inside Club Marcella bathroom

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Police are investigating a shooting incident that took place just after 2:30 a.m. Sunday at Club Marcella on Michigan Avenue.

Police say a 30-year-old Buffalo man was shot inside a bathroom at the club. According to police, the man was transported to ECMC and is described as stable.

This is the third shooting at Club Marcella in less than a year. On January 29, a security guard was shot in the parking lot. Two weeks later on February 12, one person was killed and two others were injured in a shooting inside the club.

Speaking exclusively to the 7 News I-Team in April, Club Marcella owner Joe Marcella, insisted security protocols at the club were working.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the confidential line (716) 847-2255.