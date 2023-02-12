21-year-old dead, two others injured in shooting at Club Marcella

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo police say a 21-year-old man is dead following an early morning shooting incident at Club Marcella.

Officers were called to the 100 block of Michigan Avenue just after 2:30 a.m. Sunday.

According to police, three people were shot during an argument inside Club Marcella.

Police say a 21-year-old Buffalo man was declared dead at the scene. The other victims were taken to local hospitals and are described as stable.

This is the second shooting at the club in less than month. On January 29, a security guard was shot in the parking lot.

Police have not made any arrests and have not released any information regarding a potential suspect or suspects. Anyone with information is asked to call or text the confidential line (716) 847-2255.