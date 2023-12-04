'There has to be a change': Two arrested after Club Marcella shooting, club ordered to shut down

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — After the fourth shooting at or around Club Marcella this year, The City of Buffalo has shut down the popular nightclub.

Buffalo Police are investigating a shooting incident that took place just after 2:30 a.m. Sunday at Club Marcella on Michigan Avenue.

Police say a 30-year-old Buffalo man was shot inside a bathroom at the club. According to police, the man was transported to ECMC and is described as stable.

Erie County District Attorney John Flynn said two men were arrested in connection and charged with gang assault. 20-year-old Yeramell Benitez was arrested and arraigned on Monday. 29-year-old Ramon Lopez was arrested Monday and will be arraigned Tuesday. Lopez is currently being held without bail

"The violence that has occurred at Club Marcella in my opinion has gotten out of hand," Flynn said.

Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said the victim and suspects know each other and this was a targeted shooting. Gramaglia said police have been called to Club Marcella 45 times this year. One call was for a deadly shooting, 14 calls were for assault and 8 calls were for threats.

"There has to be a change. Something has to be changed. They have an extensive camera system. They have an extensive security plan. They have other technology, but there is a security lapse. Something is happening when guns are getting into the clubs," Gramaglia said.

This is the fourth shooting at Club Marcella in less than a year. On January 29, a security guard was shot in the parking lot. Two weeks later on February 12, one person was killed and two others were injured in a shooting inside the club. The third happened in October.

As a result of this most recent attack, the Buffalo Police Commissioner has ordered the immediate shutdown of the nightclub.

On Monday, police announced two people are in custody in connection to the shooting.

Speaking exclusively to the 7 News I-Team in April, Club Marcella owner Joe Marcella, insisted security protocols at the club were working.

The club owners sent a statement to 7 News.

"We're saddened by the latest shooting and will do everything to continue to work with BPD and the City of Buffalo. we're concerned for everyone including our staff." Club Marcella

After the first two shootings, 7 News I-Team spoke with the Chief Financial Officer of the club, Michael Slyder.

"We try to every day think about how to perfect our security but there's no 100% guarantee," Slyder said in April.

Slyder told 7 News that there are up to 20 guards on duty, two armed guards outside, two pat-downs at the door, a metal detector and more than 80 surveillance cameras.

"We believe we've been an important part of this community with all the things that we try to do to be responsible stakeholders including security no one else has and we want to continue to be a good business," Slyder said.

Council member Mitch Nowakowski, who represents the Cobblestone District, said he has worked closely with the owners and police to actively improve security.

"I gave it the college good try and wanted to make sure that an establishment had the resources and access to city departments to make sure they're successful. and now we've come to the end of the rope," Nowakowski said.

Gramaglia said the club owners will have a hearing with the city within 60 days to see if they can reopen.

"Clearly, there was a failure in the security somewhere along the line," he said.