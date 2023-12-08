New York State Liquor Authority suspends Club Marcella's liquor license

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The New York State Liquor Authority (SLA) announced it has suspended Club Marcella's liquor license.

"The suspension was ordered by Chair Lily Fan, and Commissioner Edgar De Leon, at a special meeting of the Full Board on December 8, 2023. Effective immediately, no alcohol may be sold or consumed on the premises," a release from the SLA said.

The suspension comes after the fourth shooting at or near the club in less than a year.

Most recently, on December 3, a 30-year-old man was shot in the bathroom of the club and injured. Three people have been arrested in connection to the shooting.

Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said the victim and suspects know each other and this was a targeted shooting.

As a result of the most recent incident, Gramaglia ordered the immediate shutdown of the nightclub.

"There has to be a change. Something has to be changed. They have an extensive camera system. They have an extensive security plan. They have other technology, but there is a security lapse. Something is happening when guns are getting into the clubs," Gramaglia previously told 7 News.

“It is clear that there has been a recent troubling pattern of violence and disorder in and around this location. Licensees have a duty to provide for the safety of their patrons, and the Board is obligated to take action to protect public safety.” - SLA Chair Lily Fan

The SLA said its decision to summarily suspend a license is not a final determination on the merits of the case.

"The State Administrative Procedure Act authorizes a State agency to summarily suspend a license when the agency finds that public health, safety, or welfare requires emergency action. When the SLA summarily suspends a license, it also serves a Notice of Pleading alleging one or more disciplinary violations. In invoking a summary suspension, the SLA has deemed the alleged violation to be sufficiently serious upon initial review to warrant an immediate suspension. The SLA’s decision to summarily suspend a license is not a final determination on the merits of the case. The licensee is entitled to a prompt hearing before an Administrative Law Judge," a release says.