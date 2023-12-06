Watch Now
Third arrest made in connection to shooting at Club Marcella

Posted at 1:29 PM, Dec 06, 2023
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Police Department announced a third arrest has been made in connection to the shooting at Club Marcella on Sunday.

According to police, a 28-year-old man has been arrested and charged with gang assault. A 30-year-old man was injured and police ordered the club to shut down following the shooting.

READ MORE: 'There has to be a change': Two arrested after Club Marcella shooting, club ordered to shut down

The Erie County District Attorney's Office previously announced that 20-year-old Yeramell Benitez and 29-year-old Ramon Lopez were arrested and arraigned on first-degree gang assault charges. Both are scheduled to return on Friday for a felony hearing and are being held without bail.

This was the fourth shooting at or near Club Marcella in less than a year. On January 29, a security guard was shot in the parking lot. Two weeks later on February 12, one person was killed and two others were injured in a shooting inside the club. The third happened in October.

