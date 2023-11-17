'It has been an incredible journey': Cheektowaga Police Chief Brian Gould to retire at the end of the month

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Cheektowaga Police Chief Brian Gould sat down with 7 News Anchor Jeff Russo to look back on his more than two decades of service in the Cheektowaga Police Department.
Chief Gould has announced that he will retire effective November 30th.
For Cheektowaga Police Chief Brian Gould his desire to serve his hometown started in high school:
"I grew up just down the street from the police department. I actually started working at the town in 1992 as a lifeguard at Town Park Pool," said Chief Gould.
But Chief Gould's passion for helping was only getting started. The Eagle Scout and product of Cheektowaga Central Schools knew he had more to give.
"I had to make a choice. Go on to be a policeman or a fireman. I stuck with the police departments, and I guess it's worked out for me," said Gould.
It certainly has. Since 1997 Chief Could has climbed the ranks of the Cheektowaga Police Department from Public Safety Dispatcher to Captain, to Assistant Chief in 2020. Gould was promoted to Chief after the sudden passing of Chief Michael Sliwinski in 2021.
"Going through the passing of Chief Sliwinski was absolutely some tough stuff," said Gould, "I spent all day Friday with him, and then got the call Saturday. It was hard to believe."
Despite the challenges Chief Gould says he's proud of the impact he's made during his more than two decades in law enforcement from his work with the Boys and Girls Club to serving as a D.A.R.E. instructor, but as rewarding as it's been the job can also take an emotional toll.
"A lot of people call 911 once in their life, we are dealing with them every day," said Chief Gould.
Perhaps no day was more challenging than February 6th, 2023 whenCheektowaga Officer Troy Blackchief was critically injured during a pursuit. Months later Officer Blackchief continues his recovery.
"Looking back, extremely difficult," said Gould. "Probably the worst day of my 23 years, but while it's happening it's a job, we all have a job, and we do our job. When you get to this level, things like that, the job gets really tough."
Still, as Chief Gould gets ready to retire at the end of the month, he says it's been an honor to serve his community and believes his department's unwavering dedication will continue in the future.
"Why do you want to become a police officer? It's to help people, and if you are pure and you come here and make every day based on what's right, you are going to help a lot of people," said Chief Gould
Chief Gould says he continues to weigh his options for what he says is the next chapter in his life. He plans to spend more time with his family and continue to live in Western New York.
The chief released the following message earlier this month when he announced his retirement:
"This Monday, I advised the police department members and town officials of my intention to bid farewell to a chapter of my life that has been incredibly fulfilling and rewarding. It is with a mix of emotions that I announce my retirement from the esteemed position of Chief of Police in the Cheektowaga Police Department effective November 30, 2023. For the past 23 years, it has been my honor and privilege to serve this community, and I am grateful for the trust and support I have received throughout my career.
When I first joined the law enforcement profession, I never could have imagined the incredible journey that awaited me. From the very beginning, I was captivated by the opportunity to make a positive impact on the lives of others, to protect and serve, and to uphold the principles of justice and fairness. These ideals have been the guiding force behind my every decision and action as a Police Officer, and I am proud of the progress we have made together.
During my time as Chief, I have witnessed the unwavering dedication and commitment of the men and women who make up the Cheektowaga Police Department. Their tireless efforts, bravery, and selflessness have inspired me every day. Together, we have faced numerous challenges, but it is through our collective strength and unity that we have overcome them, ensuring the safety and well-being of the Cheektowaga community.
I would be remiss if I did not express my deepest gratitude to the Cheektowaga community itself. Your unwavering support and trust in our department have been the cornerstone of our success. It is your willingness to work hand in hand with us, to communicate openly, and to foster a sense of partnership that has allowed us to build a safer and stronger community. I am immensely proud of the progress we have made together, and I have no doubt that this community will continue to thrive under the guidance of my successor.
To my colleagues and fellow law enforcement officers, I want to express my heartfelt appreciation for your unwavering dedication and commitment to our profession. It has been an honor to lead such an exceptional group of individuals, and I am confident that you will continue to serve with the utmost integrity and professionalism.
As I embark on this new chapter of my life, I do so with a sense of fulfillment and pride. The memories and experiences I have gained during my time as Chief of Police in the Cheektowaga Police Department will forever hold a special place in my heart. I am confident that the foundation we have built together will continue to thrive, and I am excited to witness the continued growth and progress of this community.
Thank you once again for the honor of serving as your Chief of Police. It has been an incredible journey, and I am grateful for the opportunity to have been a part of it.
Thank you.
Chief Brian Gould