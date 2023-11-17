'It has been an incredible journey': Cheektowaga Police Chief Brian Gould to retire at the end of the month

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Cheektowaga Police Chief Brian Gould sat down with 7 News Anchor Jeff Russo to look back on his more than two decades of service in the Cheektowaga Police Department.

Chief Gould has announced that he will retire effective November 30th.

WKBW Cheektowaga Police Chief Brian Gould speaks with 7 News Anchor Jeff Russo about his more than two decades of service in law enforcement.

Cheektowaga Police Town of Cheektowaga Police Chief Brian Gould will retire at the end of November. Chief Gould, a Cheektowaga native, has served in law enforcement for 23 years.

For Cheektowaga Police Chief Brian Gould his desire to serve his hometown started in high school:

"I grew up just down the street from the police department. I actually started working at the town in 1992 as a lifeguard at Town Park Pool," said Chief Gould.

But Chief Gould's passion for helping was only getting started. The Eagle Scout and product of Cheektowaga Central Schools knew he had more to give.

"I had to make a choice. Go on to be a policeman or a fireman. I stuck with the police departments, and I guess it's worked out for me," said Gould.

It certainly has. Since 1997 Chief Could has climbed the ranks of the Cheektowaga Police Department from Public Safety Dispatcher to Captain, to Assistant Chief in 2020. Gould was promoted to Chief after the sudden passing of Chief Michael Sliwinski in 2021.

"Going through the passing of Chief Sliwinski was absolutely some tough stuff," said Gould, "I spent all day Friday with him, and then got the call Saturday. It was hard to believe."

Despite the challenges Chief Gould says he's proud of the impact he's made during his more than two decades in law enforcement from his work with the Boys and Girls Club to serving as a D.A.R.E. instructor, but as rewarding as it's been the job can also take an emotional toll.

"A lot of people call 911 once in their life, we are dealing with them every day," said Chief Gould.

Perhaps no day was more challenging than February 6th, 2023 whenCheektowaga Officer Troy Blackchief was critically injured during a pursuit. Months later Officer Blackchief continues his recovery.

"Looking back, extremely difficult," said Gould. "Probably the worst day of my 23 years, but while it's happening it's a job, we all have a job, and we do our job. When you get to this level, things like that, the job gets really tough."

Still, as Chief Gould gets ready to retire at the end of the month, he says it's been an honor to serve his community and believes his department's unwavering dedication will continue in the future.

"Why do you want to become a police officer? It's to help people, and if you are pure and you come here and make every day based on what's right, you are going to help a lot of people," said Chief Gould

Chief Gould says he continues to weigh his options for what he says is the next chapter in his life. He plans to spend more time with his family and continue to live in Western New York.

The chief released the following message earlier this month when he announced his retirement: