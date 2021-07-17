Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Cheektowaga Chief of Police Michael J. Sliwinski passes away suddenly

items.[0].image.alt
Cheektowaga Police Department
Chief Sliwinski.jpg
Posted at 2:54 PM, Jul 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-17 14:54:48-04

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Cheektowaga Police Department has announced the sudden passing of Chief Michael J. Sliwinski.

According to police, Chief Sliwinski fell ill Saturday morning and died while in the hospital.

Chief Sliwinski joined CPD in 1991. He served as a patrolman and was promoted to Sergeant in 2002. He became a Lieutenant in 2004, then was promoted to Captain in 2011. In 2018, he became Assistant Chief and was then promoted to Chief in February 2020.

Police say details on an arrangement will be released at a later time.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Buffalo-Strong-Pride-480x360.jpg

Buffalo Strong