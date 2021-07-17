Cheektowaga Chief of Police Michael J. Sliwinski passes away suddenly

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Cheektowaga Police Department has announced the sudden passing of Chief Michael J. Sliwinski.

According to police, Chief Sliwinski fell ill Saturday morning and died while in the hospital.

Chief Sliwinski joined CPD in 1991. He served as a patrolman and was promoted to Sergeant in 2002. He became a Lieutenant in 2004, then was promoted to Captain in 2011. In 2018, he became Assistant Chief and was then promoted to Chief in February 2020.

Police say details on an arrangement will be released at a later time.