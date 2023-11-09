Cheektowaga Police Chief Brian Gould announces plan to retire at the end of November

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Cheektowaga Police Chief Brian Gould has announced plans to retire at the end of November.
Gould said he advised the department and town officials on Monday of his intention to retire effective November 30.
Gould was appointed chief in 2021 following the death of Chief Michael Sliwinski. Before being appointed chief, he served as assistant chief. He has served in the Cheektowaga Police Department since 1997.
You can find Gould's full message below:
"This Monday, I advised the police department members and town officials of my intention to bid farewell to a chapter of my life that has been incredibly fulfilling and rewarding. It is with a mix of emotions that I announce my retirement from the esteemed position of Chief of Police in the Cheektowaga Police Department effective November 30, 2023. For the past 23 years, it has been my honor and privilege to serve this community, and I am grateful for the trust and support I have received throughout my career.
When I first joined the law enforcement profession, I never could have imagined the incredible journey that awaited me. From the very beginning, I was captivated by the opportunity to make a positive impact on the lives of others, to protect and serve, and to uphold the principles of justice and fairness. These ideals have been the guiding force behind my every decision and action as a Police Officer, and I am proud of the progress we have made together.
During my time as Chief, I have witnessed the unwavering dedication and commitment of the men and women who make up the Cheektowaga Police Department. Their tireless efforts, bravery, and selflessness have inspired me every day. Together, we have faced numerous challenges, but it is through our collective strength and unity that we have overcome them, ensuring the safety and well-being of the Cheektowaga community.
I would be remiss if I did not express my deepest gratitude to the Cheektowaga community itself. Your unwavering support and trust in our department have been the cornerstone of our success. It is your willingness to work hand in hand with us, to communicate openly, and to foster a sense of partnership that has allowed us to build a safer and stronger community. I am immensely proud of the progress we have made together, and I have no doubt that this community will continue to thrive under the guidance of my successor.
To my colleagues and fellow law enforcement officers, I want to express my heartfelt appreciation for your unwavering dedication and commitment to our profession. It has been an honor to lead such an exceptional group of individuals, and I am confident that you will continue to serve with the utmost integrity and professionalism.
As I embark on this new chapter of my life, I do so with a sense of fulfillment and pride. The memories and experiences I have gained during my time as Chief of Police in the Cheektowaga Police Department will forever hold a special place in my heart. I am confident that the foundation we have built together will continue to thrive, and I am excited to witness the continued growth and progress of this community.
Thank you once again for the honor of serving as your Chief of Police. It has been an incredible journey, and I am grateful for the opportunity to have been a part of it.
Thank you.
Chief Brian Gould