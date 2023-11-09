Cheektowaga Police Chief Brian Gould announces plan to retire at the end of November

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Cheektowaga Police Chief Brian Gould has announced plans to retire at the end of November.

Gould said he advised the department and town officials on Monday of his intention to retire effective November 30.

Gould was appointed chief in 2021 following the death of Chief Michael Sliwinski. Before being appointed chief, he served as assistant chief. He has served in the Cheektowaga Police Department since 1997.

You can find Gould's full message below: