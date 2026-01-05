Granville to pay Erie County over $75,000 in connection with hit-and-run case

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — 7 News has learned that Erie County Sheriff's Office Chief of Narcotics Daniel "DJ" Granville will pay Erie County over $75,000 in connection with the hit-and-run case he was involved in.

According to the settlement release and agreement obtained by 7 News, Granville will pay a total of $75,881 using a combination of vacation time and garnishment of wages. If he is no longer employed by the county, he will be responsible for continuing payments until the full amount has been paid.

In August 2024, Granville pleaded guilty to Reckless Driving and Leaving the Scene of a Property Damage Only Accident after he crashed into seven parked cars on Buffalo's West Side in April 2024. He was sentenced to 50 hours of community service and nearly $700 in fines.

After pleading guilty to the charges, Granville was suspended for 30 working days without pay as punishment. Sheriff John Garcia announced the disciplinary action in a statement and said his office concluded its internal investigation into the incident.

Allegations of the crashes surfaced following a lawsuit that was filed. That lawsuit claimed Granville was driving on Buffalo's west side negligently, recklessly, and carelessly in his county-owned vehicle before losing control and crashing into the parked cars.

In October 2025, Niagara County District Attorney Brian Seaman, who was appointed special prosecutor to review the case, determined there was "insufficient evidence" to charge any of the responding police officers with violations of criminal law in the case.

Just last week, 7 News learned that the internal investigation into how the Buffalo Police Department responded to the hit-and-run crashes was complete. Officers who responded to the scene in April 2024 accepted penalties, including conferencing and penalty days, according to John Davidson, President of the Buffalo Police Benevolent Association.