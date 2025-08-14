ECSO chief to be charged in connection with string of hit-and-runs

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A chief with the Erie County Sheriff's Office, who has been on administrative leave as he faces allegations of being involved in a string of hit-and-run crashes while driving impaired, is expected to be charged with two misdemeanors on Friday.

The Niagara County District Attorney announced that Daniel "DJ" Granville will appear in court at 2:00 p.m. on Friday.

WATCH: Video appears to show ECSO chief Granville hit parked cars as questions surround alleged cover-up

Video appears to show ECSO chief Granville hit parked cars as questions surround alleged cover-up

The allegations surfaced after a lawsuit was filed last year. That lawsuit claims Granville, the Chief of Narcotics and Intelligence for the Erie County Sheriff’s Office, was driving on Buffalo's west side negligently, recklessly, and carelessly in his county-owned vehicle before losing control and crashing into several parked cars on Prospect Avenue in April 2024.

Five officers with the Buffalo Police Department have also been placed on administrative leave as an investigation continues into their actions when responding to the crash. The lawsuit claims Granville was never administered a breathalyzer test.

Five Buffalo police officers put on leave in connection with alleged ECSO cover-up

Niagara County District Attorney Brian Seaman is expected to speak following the court appearance. We will stream it live on all of WKBW's digital platforms.