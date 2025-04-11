Five Buffalo police officers put on leave in connection with alleged Erie Co. Sheriff's Office cover-up

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Five officers with the Buffalo Police Department have been placed on administrative leave as an investigation continues into their actions responding to a series of crashes involving an Erie County Sheriff's chief exactly one year ago.

Chief Daniel "DJ" Granville was in his county-owned pickup truck late at night on April 11, 2024, when he hit seven vehicles on three different West Side streets. A lawsuit claimed he was "impaired" at the time, though he was not administered a breathalyzer test and no criminal charges were filed.

His sister-in-law, BPD Lieutenant Lucia Esquilin, signed off on accident reports that night. She is among the officers now on paid leave pending a review by Buffalo Police Internal Affairs.

"As part of the investigation, Buffalo Police Commissioner Alphonso Wright has placed five officers on non-disciplinary administrative leave in connection with the ongoing review of the Granville incident," according to a statement from the Buffalo Police Department to 7 News. "This action does not imply guilt or wrongdoing by any of the involved officers."

Meanwhile, three traffic citations were filed Friday against Granville for leaving the scene of an accident (without injury). It is a petty offense, which is essentially a traffic ticket.

The citations had to come by Friday, because they have a one-year statute of limitations.

The Niagara County District Attorney's Office is investigating the case after Erie County District Attorney Mike Keane asked a judge for a special prosecutor to avoid an appearance of a conflict of interest.

The citations technically carry a penalty of a fine of up to $250 and 15 days in jail, though incarceration for traffic infractions is extremely rare.

The following five officers are on administrative leave:

Lieutenant Lucia Esquilin

Officer Thomas Karbowski

Officer Omar Tirado

Officer Lisa Perillo

Officer Brittany Bartels

7 News has reached out to Terry Connors, the attorney representing Granville, and Buffalo Police Commissioner Al Wright through a city spokesperson.