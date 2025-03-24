Video appears to show Erie Co. Sheriff's Office chief hit parked cars as questions surround alleged cover-up

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A new video is shedding more light on what happened the night Erie County Sheriff's Office Chief of Narcotics Daniel "DJ" Granville allegedly crashed into multiple parked cars on Buffalo’s West Side.

The video, obtained by The Buffalo News, appears to show Granville driving the wrong way down Prospect Avenue before crashing into two parked cars. He then slowly backs up and drives away. In the footage, a woman can be heard screaming after the crash, questioning what happened.

As previously reported, Granville is accused of hitting seven parked cars that night in April 2024. This new footage captures just two of those collisions.

The Cost to Taxpayers

Settlements related to the alleged incident have already cost Erie County taxpayers nearly $60,000.

When asked about the crash during a news conference on March 11, Erie County Sheriff John Garcia dismissed concerns, saying: “It’s a car accident…it’s allegedly unless I hear otherwise, which I haven’t.”

Records reviewed by 7 News' Michael Wooten show that after the press conference, Granville took sick days on the following Thursday and Friday and then remained off for the entire next week. It remains unclear whether he has returned to work.

No Signs of a Medical Emergency

There have been questions about whether the alleged crash was due to a medical episode.

However, I confirmed that neither the Buffalo Fire Department nor AMR ambulance crews responded to the scene that night, indicating no medical emergency was reported.

Lawmakers Demand Answers

City and county lawmakers continue to push for more information.



Buffalo’s Common Council has invited the Buffalo Police Commissioner to discuss the incident at its Police Oversight Committee meeting on April 17

One week later, on April 24, Erie County legislators will hold their own meeting to further investigate what happened

Buffalo attorney provides insight

Buffalo attorney John Elmore joined Voices to provide insight on the alleged cover-up now that this video has been obtained. You can watch the conversation below.

