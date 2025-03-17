Photos show damaged Erie County Sheriff's Office pick-up truck involved in alleged hit-and-run cover-up

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A silver Ram 1500 pickup truck, linked to an incident involving a high-ranking official in the Erie County Sheriff’s Office, has sustained extensive damage, primarily on its front-right side.

Daniel "DJ" Granville, the Chief of Narcotics and Intelligence for the Erie County Sheriff’s Office is facing allegations of being involved in a hit-and-run crash while in an impaired condition, according to a lawsuit filed last year.

Granville is accused of negligently, recklessly, and carelessly driving his county-owned vehicle before losing control and crashing into several parked cars last year.

The lawsuit states that the incident occurred last April at the intersection of Jersey Street and Prospect Avenue on Buffalo’s West Side.

Photos obtained by 7 News show damage to the Dodge Ram pick-up truck involved in the crash.

Pictures show the front passenger side damaged with the fender heavily damaged, the airbag deployed and the headlight assembly missing.

The passenger mirror is also dangling off the pick-up truck.

According to Investigative Post, the first to report this, several claims related to the crash have cost Erie County taxpayers nearly $60,000 to settle.

Despite this, Granville remains in his position, and there has been no indication of disciplinary action.

Erie County legislators are calling for an investigation into an alleged hit-and-run cover-up.

On Thursday, lawmakers passed a resolution calling for a committee to investigate the matter.

“This incident doesn’t pass the smell check, and it’s our job to take a further look into it,” Legislator Lindsay Lorgio said.