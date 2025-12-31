'Resolved': Buffalo Police complete internal investigation into Granville hit-and-run case

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The internal investigation into how the Buffalo Police Department responded to hit-and-run crashes involving Erie County Sheriff’s Office Chief of Narcotics DJ Granville is now complete.

7 News has learned officers who responded to the scene in April 2024 have accepted penalties, including conferencing and penalty days, according to John Davidson, President of the Buffalo Police Benevolent Association.

"When working in the same community in which you live there are undeniable challenges regarding the use of discretion. The city acknowledges this and our members always do our best to navigate this great responsibility," said Davidson.

Records show the accident report from that night was signed off by Buffalo Police Det. Sgt. Lucia Esquilin, Granville's sister-in-law.

"Det. Sgt. Esquilin has reverted back to her previous position with the department," said Davidson.

Esquilin was formerly a Lieutenant in the department. Sources tell 7 News she will not face any unpaid suspension, despite being in charge on the scene.

In August, Granville pleaded guilty to Reckless Driving and Leaving the Scene of a Property Damage Only Accident after he crashed into seven parked cars on Buffalo's West Side.

Granville was sentenced to 50 hours of community service and nearly $700 in fines. A total of five Buffalo Police officers were put on administrative leave.

This investigation concludes days before a new administration is set to take over the city of Buffalo.

"Our members love the city in which they live and have chosen to be police officers to help their community," said Davidson. This matter has now been resolved with the department."