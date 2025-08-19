ECSO Chief Granville suspended 30 working days as punishment following internal investigation

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The chief of narcotics for the Erie County Sheriff's Office has been suspended for 30 working days without pay as punishment for his criminal conviction, after he pleaded guilty to charges in connection with a string of hit-and-runs in April 2024.

Sheriff John Garcia announced the disciplinary action in a statement released shortly after business hours on Tuesday, saying his office has concluded its internal investigation into the incident.

Garcia praised Granville as an "exemplary employee."

He also announced that Granville and his attorney "have initiated conversations with the county attorney to address the issue of restitution relating to taxpayer funds that were expended as a result of the accident."

That issue was coming to a head Tuesday as 7 News learned exclusively that Granville was off duty at the time of the crashes, according to the special prosecutor, despite the Sheriff's Office claiming otherwise for months.

That's important because on-duty employees enjoy certain liability protections based on state law and union contracts.

As of Tuesday, Erie County has paid out $36,940 to individuals and insurance companies for the vehicles Granville hit, with four claims pending.

Erie County Comptroller Kevin Hardwick has long said Granville needs to pay for those damages and for the loss of value to his county-issued pickup truck that was sold at auction for a fraction of what it was worth before the crashes.

Hardwick was seeking legal advice on how to recoup the taxpayer money following Granville's conviction and news from the special prosecutor that he was off duty.

He also sent a letter to the New York State Attorney General asking Letitia James to conduct an independent investigation into this.

The letter says in part: "Given the additional information that has come to light, including that Buffalo police officers refused to cooperate with the Niagara County District Attorney's inquiry, I would like to join Buffalo Council member David Rivera in requesting that your office conduct an independent investigation."

Council member Rivera submitted a letter to the AG in July, requesting an independent investigation into the incident.

Five officers with the Buffalo Police Department have been placed on administrative leave as an investigation continues into their actions when responding to the crash.

Allegations of the crashes surfaced following a lawsuit that was filed last year. The lawsuit claimed Granville was driving on Buffalo's west side negligently, recklessly, and carelessly in his county-owned vehicle before losing control and crashing into several parked cars on Prospect Avenue.

On Friday, Granville pleaded guilty to Reckless Driving and Leaving the Scene of a Property Damage Only Accident in the case. He was sentenced to 50 hours of community service and nearly $700 in fines.

