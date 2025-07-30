Buffalo lawmaker requests NY Attorney General investigation into alleged Erie County Sheriff's Office cover-up

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Common Council member David Rivera has submitted a letter to New York State Attorney General Letitia James requesting an independent investigation into the alleged Erie County Sheriff's Office cover-up.

Earlier this year, Daniel "DJ" Granville, the Chief of Narcotics and Intelligence for the Erie County Sheriff’s Office, was named in a lawsuit accusing him of negligently, recklessly, and carelessly driving his county-owned vehicle before losing control and crashing into seven parked cars. The alleged incident occurred in April 2024 at the intersection of Jersey Street and Prospect Avenue in Buffalo.

In late March, Niagara County District Attorney Brian Seaman was appointed special prosecutor to review the alleged cover-up.

The sheriff's office said Granville was placed on leave on April 14.

Rivera, who represents the Niagara District where the alleged incident occurred, is also the Chair of the Buffalo Common Council’s Police Oversight Committee. In his letter, he cited serious concerns regarding how the incident was handled, noting that Buffalo Police allegedly failed to follow standard protocol.

“Given the delays, lack of transparency, and the serious nature of the alleged misconduct and procedural lapses, I believe it is in the public’s best interest for the New York State Attorney General to step in as a neutral, independent body,” Council member Rivera said in a release. “The residents of Buffalo, especially those directly impacted, deserve answers and accountability.”

This is not the first time Rivera has been outspoken on the alleged incident. Shortly after our report, we spoke to Rivera, who wanted to know why he was learning about the alleged incident nearly a year after it happened.

"I just want people to have confidence in the Buffalo Police Department, that everybody's going to be treated the same, regardless if they're a high-ranking county official or relative of police officers, you're treated the same," Rivera said in March.

Pictures obtained by 7 News of the truck involved in the alleged incident show the front passenger side damaged with the fender heavily damaged, the airbag deployed and the headlight assembly missing.

