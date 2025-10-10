Niagara County DA: 'Insufficient evidence' to charge responding officers in Granville investigation

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Niagara County District Attorney Brian Seaman, who was appointed special prosecutor to review the case surrounding Erie County Sheriff's Office Chief of Narcotics Daniel "DJ" Granville, has issued a new statement.

According to the DA, he has determined there is "insufficient evidence" to charge any of the responding police officers or Lt. Lucia Esquilin with violations of criminal law in the Granville case.

In his statement, he also said his file is now closed and he views his involvement in the matter "to have reached its conclusion."

You can read his full statement below:

"After a thorough investigation into the events of April 11, 2024, and careful review of all of the information at my disposal, I have determined that there is insufficient evidence from which to charge any of the responding police officers or Lt. Lucia Esquilin with violations of criminal law. This determination is not an endorsement of their conduct or an exoneration from wrongdoing. It is simply a determination that there is insufficient evidence to sustain criminal charges.



My file is now closed and I view my involvement in this matter to have reached its conclusion. Any other agency responsible for oversight or investigating and making employment related decisions is free to do so."

Buffalo Police Department Commissioner Alphonso Wright released the following statement Friday afternoon:

"With the conclusion of the Niagara County District Attorney’s review, the Buffalo Police Department will resume its internal investigation into the events of April 11, 2024.



We appreciate the clarity the District Attorney’s review provides regarding the criminal investigation and thank him and his office for their attention to this matter.



Our internal review will be conducted in accordance with departmental policy and applicable law, including all due-process and contractual obligations. The Department is committed to a thorough, fair, and timely conclusion of this matter.



We will provide appropriate updates once the internal process is complete."

The sheriff's office released the following statement Friday afternoon:

"Niagara County District Attorney Brian D. Seaman was thrust into this investigation under difficult circumstances as special prosecutor. We recognize that under these difficult circumstances, he conducted a thorough investigation. Given that the Buffalo Police Department conducted the scene investigation and based upon our internal review of this case, we concur with his findings."

In August, Granville pleaded guilty to Reckless Driving and Leaving the Scene of a Property Damage Only Accident after he crashed into seven parked cars on Buffalo's West Side in April 2024. He was sentenced to 50 hours of community service and nearly $700 in fines.

Allegations of the crashes surfaced following a lawsuit that was filed last year. That lawsuit claimed Granville was driving on Buffalo's west side negligently, recklessly, and carelessly in his county-owned vehicle before losing control and crashing into the parked cars.

District Attorney Seaman previously said that during his active investigation, he found Buffalo police officers did not administer a field sobriety test or provide a breathalyzer, body camera footage is missing, and responding officers did not cooperate with his investigation.

After pleading guilty to the charges, Granville was suspended for 30 working days without pay as punishment. Sheriff John Garcia announced the disciplinary action in a statement and said his office concluded its internal investigation into the incident.

Late last month, Erie County legislators called for a new investigation into Granville, asking Governor Kathy Hochul to authorize an Attorney General investigation.