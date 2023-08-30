Getaway driver sentenced to prison in shooting that killed three-year-old and injured three others

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 27-year-old Jonay B. Robinson of Cheektowaga was sentenced Wednesday in Erie County Court to 40 years to life in prison.

Erie County District Attorney's Office

The district attorney's office said on July 5, 2021, drove to Donovan Drive in Buffalo with her boyfriend and co-defendant and Dequan Richardson. Richardson then exited the vehicle and fired numerous shots into a crowd of people who were gathered to watch fireworks. Four people were struck by gunfire. After the shooting, Richardson and Robinson fled the area.

Three-year-old Shaquelle Walker, Jr., was hit in the head by a bullet. He was taken to Oishei Children’s Hospital where he died from his injuries on July 9, 2021. Three men were also shot but survived their injuries.

In April, a jury found Robinson guilty of one count of second-degree murder, one count of first-degree assault, two counts of second-degree assault and one count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Richardson pleaded guilty to several charges, including second-degree murder, in March and was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison in May.