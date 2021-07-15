Mother of 3 year-old killed in Buffalo talks about son

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Standing among family and community leaders, an emotional mother talks about her son, 3 year-old Shaquelle Walker Jr. who was shot and killed in Buffalo last week.

“I will never get to hear him say “one more thing about it” that was his favorite line,” she said.

Holding back tears, Danette Jenifer says nothing will ever bring her toddler back.

“He was the best big brother,” she said.

Shaquelle or Quelle as his family called him was shot while watching fireworks with his family on Donovan Drive July 5. He died at the hospital three days later.

“This baby never had a chance at anything,” said Tina Sanders of No More Tears. “You destroyed a community, destroyed a family,” she said to the shooter.

Police in Buffalo have been working around the clock on this case, to find the person or people who shot Quelle and three others.

Erie County District Attorney John Flynn says he has persons of interest in the Donovan Drive shooting. Last week, 22 year-old Dequan Richardson and 25 year-old Jonay Robinson were arraigned on separate gun and drug charges that Flynn say relate to the shooting.

According to police, bullet casings recovered from Richardson and Robinson’s apartment in Cheektowaga march the casings found at the scene.

Flynn stopped short of saying they pulled the trigger.

“I’ve placed persons of interest at the scene.I believe that the shooter or shooters pulled up in a vehicle, got out of the vehicle, shot, and got back in the vehicle and left,” Flynn said.

“The people that did this, you guys took a beautiful soul from us,” Jenifer said.

The family says there is only one Go Fund me to donate for.

