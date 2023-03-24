Cheektowaga man pleads guilty to charges in shooting that killed three-year-old and injured three others

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 24-year-old Dequan Richardson pleaded guilty Friday in Erie County Court to one count of second-degree murder, one count of first-degree assault, two counts of second-degree assault, and one count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Erie County District Attorney's Office

The district attorney's office said on July 5, 2021, Richardson drove to Donovan Drive in Buffalo and fired numerous shots into a crowd of people who were gathered to watch fireworks, and drove away. Four people were struck by gunfire.

Three-year-old Shaquelle Walker, Jr., was hit in the head by a bullet. He was taken to Oishei Children’s Hospital where he died from his injuries on July 9, 2021. Three men were also shot but survived their injuries.

Richardson and Jonay Robinson were each charged in connection to the shooting. The district attorney's office said Robinson is scheduled to go to trial on April 13.

Richardson also pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree attempted robbery and one count of unlawfully fleeing a police officer in an unrelated robbery case. He faces a maximum of 25 years to life in prison when he is sentenced on both cases on May 17. He remains remanded without bail.