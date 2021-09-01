Two charged in connection with shooting on Donovan Drive that led to the death of three-year-old boy

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The two people previously identified as "persons of interest" in the Donovan Drive shooting in July that led to the death of a three-year-old Shaquelle Walker Jr. and injured three others appeared in court Wednesday and have been charged in connection with the shooting.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced Dequan I. Richardson, 22, and Jonay Robinson, 25, were arraigned July 8 in Cheektowaga on separate charges following the investigation into the shooting.

Wednesday Richardson and Robinson appeared before Erie County Court judge Susan Eagan and were arraigned on an indictment charging them each with the following:

Two counts of Murder in the Second Degree (Class “A-II” felonies)

Two counts of Assault in the First Degree (Class “B” felonies)

One count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree (Class “C” felony)

Two counts of Assault in the Second Degree (Class “D” felonies)

One count of Criminal Possession of a Firearm (Class “E” felony)

Two counts of Assault in the Third Degree (Class “A” misdemeanors)

The district attorney's office says on July 5, just before 11:00 p.m. Richardson and Robinson drove to Donovan Drive and allegedly fired numerous shots into a crowd in front of the Ferry Grider Homes housing complex before driving away.

Three-year-old Shaquelle Walker, Jr., was hit in the head by a bullet, according to the district attorney's office. He was taken to Oishei Children’s Hospital and later died from his injuries. Three others were also shot, a 27-year-old man was shot in both legs, a 29-year-old victim was shot in the back, and a 28-year-old man was shot in the foot.

Investigators allegedly found an illegal pistol and a rifle inside Richardson and Robinson's shared apartment in Cheektowaga on July 6. They are also accused of possessing a controlled substance with intent to sell after the search allegedly uncovered a quantity of suspected cocaine.

They are scheduled to return on September 21 for further proceedings and have both been remanded without bail, if convicted of all charges they face a maximum of 25 years to life in prison.

Richardson was also arraigned on a separate indictment charging him with one count of attempted robbery in the first degree and one count of unlawful fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle in the third degree.