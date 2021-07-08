Man, woman described as 'persons of interest' in Donovan Drive shooting arraigned on separate charges

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney now says two people have been arraigned on separate charges following the investigation into the shooting of four people, including a three-year-old boy.

Dequan I. Richardson, 22, and Jonay Robinson, 25, were arraigned on Thursday morning in Cheektowaga Town Court on six charges in all: four felonies and two misdemeanors. The charges relate to drug and gun possession. Court documents indicate Richardson is accused of having a .25 caliber pistol and .223 caliber assault rifle in his possession, without a permit for either weapon. Charges include:



Two counts of criminally using drug paraphernalia in the second degree

Criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree

Criminal possession of a controlled substance in the fourth degree

Criminal possession of a firearm

Criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree - loaded firearm

District Attorney John Flynn says Robinson and Richardson live together in the apartment on Slate Creek Drive where the drugs and guns were found Wednesday. Following arraignment Thursday, Flynn said the man and woman were both "persons of interest" in the Donovan Drive shooting. The investigation into the shooting led Buffalo police to obtain a search warrant for the apartment where the drugs and guns were found. However, Flynn could not say whether the guns taken from the apartment were used in the shooting.

Buffalo police announced yesterday that Richardson was taken into custody in connection to Monday's shooting, although they did not name him at the time. The shooting happened after 11 p.m. on Monday night, when police say the suspect opened fire on a large group of people gathered outside. The location is the site of the Ferry Grider Apartments, a Buffalo Municipal Housing Authority property. Flynn said almost 40 rounds were fired into the crowd.

A three-year-old boy remains in critical condition, and two men are being treated at ECMC. A fourth victim was grazed in the foot, he was treated and released.

Richardson and Robinson are being held on $175,000 bail. The district attorney's office had asked that they be remanded without bail, but the judge denied that request.

The shooting remains under investigation. Police are asking anyone with tips or information to report it to (716) 847-2255.