Police: young child in critical condition after triple shooting near ECMC

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Police say a young child is in critical condition following a triple shooting late Monday night.

Officers say the shooting happened in the first block of Donovan Drive just after 11:00 p.m., when someone opened fire into a large group of people that was gathered outside.

Three people were hit, including a young child.

The child is in critical condition at Oishei Children's Hospital.

This shooting adds to an already violent Fourth of July holiday weekend, in which 14 other people were shot within three days.

The police department is asking anyone with information to contact its confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.