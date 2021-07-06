Watch
Police: 14 people shot in ten incidents within three days in Buffalo

Buffalo Police Department
Buffalo police department.jpg
Posted at 9:38 PM, Jul 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-05 21:38:01-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo had a violent holiday weekend after police report that 14 people were struck by gunfire in ten separate shootings within three days.

Police say all of the victims are expected to survive.

As of the end of June, Buffalo police officials say there has been a 71% increase in shootings with injuries from 2020 to 2021.

Police report, so far, there have been more than 45 homicides in Buffalo in 2021.

There has been no information provided on any arrests made in connection to the shootings.

