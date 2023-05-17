Cheektowaga man sentenced for shooting that killed three-year-old and injured three others

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 24-year-old Dequan Richardson of Cheektowaga has been sentenced to 25 years to life in prison in connection to the shooting in July 2021 shooting that killed a three-year-old and injured three others.

Erie County District Attorney's Office

The district attorney's office said on July 5, 2021, Richardson was driven to Donovan Drive in Buffalo by co-defendant Jonay Robinson and he fired numerous shots into a crowd of people who were gathered to watch fireworks. Four people were struck by gunfire. After the shooting, Richardson and Robinson fled the area.

Three-year-old Shaquelle Walker, Jr., was hit in the head by a bullet. He was taken to Oishei Children’s Hospital where he died from his injuries on July 9, 2021. Three men were also shot but survived their injuries.

Richardson pleaded guilty to several charges, including second-degree murder, in March.

A jury found Robinson guilty of several charges, including second-degree murder, after less than three hours of deliberation following a four-day trial. Robinson continues to be held without bail and faces a maximum of 25 years to life in prison when sentenced on June 6.