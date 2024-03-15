'A good all-around guy': Honoring Genesee County Sheriff's Office Sergeant Thomas Sanfratello

BATAVIA, N.Y. (WKBW) — There is an outpouring of support for a fallen member of local law enforcement and his family.

Earlier this week the Genesee County Sheriff's Office announced the line-of-duty death of Sergeant Thomas A. Sanfratello. The sheriff's office said Sgt. Sanfratello was killed on March 10 after an incident while working a special assignment detail at Batavia Downs.

Two suspects in the case, 33-year-old Michael Elmore and 39-year-old Lyndsey Wilcox, appeared in Batavia Town Court Tuesday. At the sheriff’s office, a patrol car sits out front in honor of Sgt. Sanfratello and serves as a memorial.

Flags now line the streets of Batavia ahead of this weekend's funeral where thousands of people are expected to attend. Friday calling hours were held at Genessee Community College. Officers from all over the state gathered to pay their respects.

"Tommy should be remembered as a good all-around guy," said Gordon Dibbles, a retired Chief Deputy who has fond memories of working with Sgt. Sanfratello. "You know it's not real...these types of things for me...it's something that doesn't set in until quite a while later."

As friends, family and fellow officers gathered for calling hours, just a few miles away on Main Street in Batavia residents and business owners were paying their respects as well.

"The community that we all have, they come together immensely for things like this," said Joshua Lathan who has lived in the area his entire life.

He is proud to see his neighbors showing so much support for Sgt. Sanfratello and his family.

"Just driving, especially at nighttime, seeing all the blue lights on everyone's front porches, the flags being hung in all the towns, the yard signs that people are getting. Just recently a couple from Oakfield are getting together buying t-shirts with his name on them," Lathan explained

Other signs of support include posters in windows all over town along with artwork and signs honoring the Sergeant.

"I noticed all the sheriff's badges on all the businesses and it was nice to see," said Leah Ford who came to town for lunch with her family.

"I heard about it a few days ago and I've seen things online about leaving flowers at the car and everything...it's just nice to see everybody come together and see the family getting the support that they should have," said Ford.

"He would be very appreciative of all of this," said Dibbles. "He also had a good sense of humor and I think he would be on more of the side of the 'celebrate life type of thing' but people are hurting so this is what you do."

Earlier this week an emotional Ian Sanfratello, the son of Sgt. Sanfratello, spoke alongside several Genesee County sheriff's deputies and Batavia police officers during a news conference.

"He will never be forgotten and he will be missed immensely by all that not only had the chance to know him, but talk to him. And he will always be loved," Sanfratello said

The funeral service for Sgt. Sanfratello is on Saturday at 11 a.m. at Call Arena at Genesee Community College.