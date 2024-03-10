Genesee County Sheriff's sergeant dead following altercation at Batavia Downs

BATAVIA, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Genesee County Sheriff’s sergeant is dead following an incident early Sunday morning at Batavia Downs, according to Batavia Police Department Chief Shawn Heubusch.

Genesee County Sheriff's Sergeant Thomas A. Sanfratello was notified of a verbal altercation between two patrons at the bar around 12:45 a.m. Sunday. Sergeant Sanfratello, with Batavia Downs security staff, began escorting two people out, 33-year-old Michael J. Elmore and 39-year-old Lyndsey Jean Wilcox.

Officials say Wilcox was placed under arrest after becoming physically combative with security. Elmore, the other patron, attacked the sergeant and a physical fight ensued between them. Sergeant Sanfratello attempted to use his taser on Elmore, who continued to be combative.

During the altercation, Sergeant Sanfratello became unresponsive and was pronounced dead at the scene. Sergeant Sanfratello has worked for the Genesee County Sheriff's Office for the past 32 years.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family members of Sergeant Sanfratello and all the members of the Genesee County Sheriff's Office at this extremely difficult time," said Batavia Police Department Chief Shawn Heubusch.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information or video is asked to call the City of Batavia Police Department at (585) 345-6311 or submit a tip to www.bataviapolice.org.