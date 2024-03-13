'My dad was one of a kind': Son's emotional message following death of Genesee County Sergeant Sanfratello

GENESEE COUNTY, N.Y. (WKBW) — "My dad was one of a kind," said an emotional Ian Sanfratello, the son of Genesee County Sergeant Thomas Sanfratello, who died in the line of duty on March 10.

Sanfratello Family

"He will never be forgotten and he will be missed immensely by all that not only had the chance to know him, but talk to him. And he will always be loved," Sanfratello said, speaking alongside several Genesee County sheriff's deputies and Batavia police officers during a news conference Wednesday.

WATCH: FULL MESSAGE FROM SERGEANT'S SON

Son of fallen sergeant delivers emotional message during news conference

During the news conference, authorities shared more information regarding the death of 32-year Genesee County Sheriff's Office veteran Thomas Sanfratello.

Investigators say there was a disturbance reported in the early hours of March 10 at the 34 Rush Bar in Batavia Downs. They say two people, 33-year-old Michael Elmore and 39-year-old Lyndsey Jean Wilcox, believed to be in a relationship, were reportedly causing that disturbance. Police say the couple were asked to leave but while being escorted out, the Wilcox became combative. She was eventually taken into custody. Police say Elmore then returned to the area where Wilcox was taken into custody, and a physical struggle began with Sergeant Sanfratello.

During that struggle, Sanfratello called for additional assistance. That altercation reportedly lasted two to three minutes before Sanfratello became unresponsive. Multiple agencies responded and immediately began rendering aid to Sanfratello. Police say say security staff from Batavia Downs and multiple bystanders also helped.

Both Elmore and Wilcox appeared in Court Tuesday where they were arraigned on multiple charges.

WATCH: SUSPECTS APPEAR IN COURT

'One hell of a loss': Memorial for Genesee County Sheriff's sergeant; suspects appear in court

Police say the investigation is ongoing and they are asking anyone who has photo or video evidence from that night to please share it with detectives.

REMEMBERING SERGEANT SANFRATELLO

"Before this encounter occurred, Tom was talking to people within the casino and he was smiling and laughing with them. That's just the personality Tom had," said Batavia Police Chief Shawn Heubusch as he and his fellow officers remembered Sergeant Sanfratello.

A little less than 24 hours since the patrol car was placed out front of the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office, the memorial for Sgt. Sanfratello has grown.



One letter reading “You are the true definition of a HERO” @WKBW https://t.co/rG6llo1bK2 pic.twitter.com/HKanMaBZDs — Kristen Mirand WKBW (@kristen_mirand) March 13, 2024

"He was just an incredible human being," Genesee County Sheriff William Sheron recalled. "He was always there for everybody else."

Speaking about Sanfratello's generosity, Sheriff Sheron said, "Tommy never said no. You needed something, Tommy was there. It didn't matter who you were. What time of day or night it was. If he could help you, he'd help you."

On Saturday, there will be a celebration of life for Sergeant Sanfratello. You can find that information here.

