'One hell of a loss': Memorial for Genesee County Sheriff's sergeant following death at Batavia Downs

BATAVIA, N.Y. (WKBW) — At the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office, a patrol car sits out front in honor of Sergeant Thomas Sanfratello.

The sheriff's office said Sgt. Sanfratello was killed on March 10 after an incident while working a special assignment detail at Batavia Downs.

The community left flowers for him including Doug Wigton who worked with Sanfratello as a dispatcher.

“He was just a terrific, terrific guy and this was one hell of a loss not just for the sheriff’s office but the whole humanity because he was such a giving person,” Wigton said.

Sgt. Sanfratello worked for the Genesee County Sheriff's Office for the past 32 years. He started in 1992 as a dispatcher, was appointed a deputy sheriff in 1996, and was promoted to sergeant in 2007.

On Friday, March 15, there will be a visitation from 2:00 pm - 8:00 pm at The Call Arena at Genesee Community College. On Saturday, March 16, there will be a Celebration of Life at 11:00 am at The Call Arena at Genesee Community College.