Suspects in Genesee County Sheriff's sergeant death at Batavia Downs appear in court

BATAVIA, N.Y. (WKBW) — 33-year-old Michael Elmore and 39-year-old Lyndsey Wilcox, accused in the death of Genesee County Sheriff Sergeant Thomas Sanfratello, appeared in Batavia Town Court Tuesday.

The sheriff's office said Sgt. Sanfratello was killed on March 10 after an incident while working a special assignment detail at Batavia Downs.

According to the Batavia Police Department, Sgt. Sanfratello and casino security were notified of a verbal altercation between two people at the bar around 12:45 a.m. Sunday. Sgt. Sanfratello and security began escorting two people out, Elmore and Wilcox.

Genesee County Sheriff's Office

Wilcox was placed under arrest after allegedly becoming physically combative. Elmore allegedly interfered with the arrest and attacked Sgt. Sanfratello. According to police, security and civilians attempted to assist Sgt. Sanfratello and a physical fight took place between them.

Police said during the altercation, Sgt. Sanfratello attempted to use his Taser on Elmore but he continued to be combative. The sergeant then became unresponsive and CPR was started immediately. Sgt. Sanfratello was pronounced dead by the Genesee County Coroner.

Elmore was charged with first-degree aggravated manslaughter, aggravated assault upon a police officer, and second-degree burglary.

Court documents say Elmore used a thick piece of jewelry or necklace and repeatedly struck Sanfratello in the face and head and used the piece of jewelry to put the sergeant in a chokehold.

Wilcox was charged with second-degree burglary and second-degree attempted assault.

Elmore and Wilcox both walked into court shackled and handcuffed.

Wilcox’s defense asked that she be released on her own recognizance since she doesn’t have a criminal history — but Judge Lisa Funke denied it.

Both Elmore and Wilcox plead not guilty at their arrangement earlier this week.



Judge Funke granted the prosecutor’s request that the two not contact the Sanfrantello family in any way.

WKBW

Wilcox’s family was emotional following her court appearance. Wilcox told her mother, Jean Cook, that she loved her on her way into court.

“She’s my daughter. People don’t understand they’re all looking at us and crazy but you got to understand she’s my child too and this is horrible,” Cook said. “She has children and grandchildren too.”

Elmore will appear in court on April 9th. Wilcox will appear in court on April 23rd.