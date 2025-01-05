Fire hits Mulligan's Brick Bar in Buffalo's Allentown neighborhood

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — For the second time in six months, a fire has swept through an iconic bar in Buffalo’s Allentown neighborhood.

Firefighters were called to Mulligan’s Brick Bar at 229 Allen shortly before 4:30 a.m. on Sunday Smoke and flames could be seen engulfing the structure.

Buffalo Fire Department-Helmets and Hose Wagons Flames swept through Mulligan's Brick Bar Sunday morning.

Allen Street is closed until further notice from Wadsworth to Elmwood.

Shawna Donovan Fire swept through Mulligan's Brick Bar Sunday Morning.

Around 8:45 a.m. Sunday Acting Mayor Chris Scanlon announced in a Facebook post that the fire was under control. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

In the video player at the top of the page, you can watch video from the scene of the fire.

According to Buffalo Business First, the 11,340-square-foot landmark was built around 1897 and has operated as a bar since 1934.

Brick Bar stands right next to an empty lot that was the longtime home to The Old Pink. A fire destroyed that bar on June 17. The Buffalo man accused of setting fire to that building, John Burns of Buffalo, has been indicted by a federal grand jury on arson and attempted arson charges. Following his arraignment on Thursday, a judge allowed Burns to remain free while he awaits trial and ordered him to return to a residential treatment program for mental health and substance abuse.

In July, 7 News spoke to Mulligan's Brick Bar manager Paul Baggs who said the bar was expanding its hours to fill a neighborhood void left by The Old Pink. Baggs also said the expanded hours would allow them to expand the staff and hire some former employees of The Pink.