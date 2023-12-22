Erie County Legislature Chairwoman April Baskin seeks nomination for Sen. Kennedy's seat

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The political dominos continue to fall in Western New York.

Erie County Legislature Chairwoman April Baskin is seeking the nomination from the Democratic party to run for the 63rd State Senate district, currently led by Senator Tim Kennedy.

7 News obtained a copy of the letter Baskin sent to the Democratic Committee Leader which said in part:

"I am a parent, a leader, and a woman of grit who started from humble beginnings. I have allowed my life hardships and experiences to transform me into one of our County’s top leaders. I understand first hand the value of building strong relationships as they are the pipeline that allows me to consistently deliver on my promises to our community.



I wish you a warm and happy holiday season and I look forward to speaking with you about my candidacy in the New Year."

Baskin was elected to represent District 2 of the Erie County Legislature in April 2017. Upon taking office she was selected to serve as Majority Leader and was elected as Chairperson in 2019. She has been reelected to serve as Chairperson each year since.

Baskin's decision comes just days after Fillmore District Council Member Mitch Nowakowski confirmed to 7 News he is interested in seeking the nomination from the Democratic party to run for the seat.

The seat may become available as current Senator Tim Kennedy announced his candidacy for Rep. Brian Higgins' Congressional seat two days after Higgins officially announced he would leave office in February 2024. Higgins will become the next President and Chief Executive Officer of Shea's Performing Arts Center.

