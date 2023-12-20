Council Member Mitch Nowakowski seeking nomination for Sen. Tim Kennedy's seat

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Fillmore District Council member Mitch Nowakowski is eyeing the next step in his career. He tells 7 News he is interested in seeking the nomination from the Democratic party to run for the 63rd State Senate district.

"I really looked at what did I think that I was the best fit for and where do I think that opportunity can present itself where I could serve in a greater capacity and for me right now that looks like the 63rd Senate district," Nowakowski said.

Nowakowski sat down with 7 News' Kristen Mirand at Alton's in Cheektowaga — one of the areas that make up the 63rd district.

"And it's an incredibly diverse district and I believe that I am uniquely prepared to take an extremely diverse district and bring it together," he told Mirand.

His announcement comes after State Senator Tim Kennedy said he intends to run for Congress once Representative Brian Higgins retires in February. He said this new role is contingent on if Kennedy leaves his seat.

"What do you think you can bring to Albany?" Mirand asked.

"I think that I can bring a really fightin' spirit that I have to me and I can bring passion but I can also bring a lot of knowledge when it comes local municipalities and government work," Nowakowski answered.

For years, Nowakowski has worked inside Buffalo City Hall — first as a staffer and then council member. The Fillmore District Council member said he is withdrawing his run for council president for this opportunity.

"In life, you got to shoot your shot and these opportunities only come really once a decade and so I think it's really important that I look at really where I could serve the best," he said.

Since joining office, Nowakowski said he feels he has fought for the Fillmore District.

"Delivering emergency services, fighting for transparency, making sure that we're being inclusive of everyone and fighting for those that are living with disabilities in the city and public transportation and housing equality these are all issues that I've fought for in the Council that I want to directly take and fight for in the New York State Senate," he said.

Part of his district includes Buffalo's east side.

"We're hearing a lot, especially after 5/14 of investing in the east side and we've heard all those announcements and all those dollars coming into that area but we really have yet to see it," Mirand said.

"That'll absolutely be a priority to me," Nowakowski said, "And so I have the unique ability to not only if I was able to fight and bring back the money I would know where to put it and how to put it in."

Should Nowakowski leave his role with Buffalo's Common Council, the majority leader would appoint someone to take his seat to represent the Fillmore district.