Catholic Diocese of Buffalo announces layoffs and cost-cutting moves as part of bankruptcy process

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Catholic Diocese of Buffalo has announced layoffs and other cost-cutting moves as part of its Chapter 11 bankruptcy restructuring process.

According to the diocese, there will be a 22 percent reduction in personnel of the Catholic Center, which currently numbers 75. The diocese said those impacted will be paid through August 31, 2025, and will receive health benefits through September 30, 2025. After that, they will be eligible for COBRA for health coverage.

In addition, the diocese said those who are not impacted will transition to a four-day work week beginning September 1, 2025, and the number of paid holidays will be reduced. Part-time employees working under 25 hours per week will no longer receive paid holidays.

Catholic Center personnel will be relocated from 795 Main Street, which is for sale, to office space at 801 Main Street during the coming months.

The diocese says annual cost savings are estimated to be over $1.5 million.

The diocese declared bankruptcy in 2020 as it faced nearly 250 sex abuse lawsuits. With attendance declining and lawsuits looming, the diocese later announced it was selling, merging or closing several of its properties. In September 2024, the diocese announced that 118 worship sites would remain open following a merger/closure review as part of the "Road to Renewal."

In April, the diocese announced it reached a $150 million settlement with more than 800 survivors of sexual abuse. The settlement involves parishes and schools connected to decades of abuse by clergy, lay employees, religious and volunteers within the eight counties of Western New York.

The settlement will be paid through unrestricted funds of the diocese and individual parishes, as well as contributions from members of Catholic affiliates. In June, the parishes learned how much they're being asked to pay towards the settlement. The contribution percentages range from 10 to 80 percent of each parish’s unrestricted cash and investments, with the highest percentage applied to parishes scheduled to be closed or merged as part of the Road to Renewal program.

