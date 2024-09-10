Here is the list of Buffalo Catholic Diocese churches that are closing or merging

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Catholic Diocese of Buffalo announced its final decisions Tuesday morning on which parishes and worship sites would be closed or merged.

The diocese says this decision was "Driven by a comprehensive and collaborative planning process involving clergy and laity."

Below you can watch the entire Buffalo Catholic Diocese news conference from Tuesday morning when they announced closures and took questions from reporters. Buffalo Catholic Diocese announces church closures

The diocese claims the move to resize and reshape comes as attendance has seen a big drop over recent years. In 2012, about 155,000 people were attending weekend mass in the Buffalo Diocese. But in 2021, that number fell to just 60,000.

You can find the entire list from the diocese directly below:

Rev. Ronald Sajdak, Vicar Forane Parishes open:

St. Mark, Buffalo

Assumption, Buffalo

SS. Columba Brigid, Buffalo

Blessed Trinity, Buffalo

St. Martin de Porres, Buffalo

Blessed Sacrament, Buffalo

St. Louis, Buffalo

Our Lady of Hope, Buffalo

St. Stanislaus, Buffalo

St. Katharine Drexel, Buffalo

Corpus Christi, Buffalo

Our Lady of Charity, Buffalo

St. Teresa, Buffalo

St. Andrew, Sloan

Our Lady of Czestochowa, Cheektowaga

St. Joseph University, Buffalo Parishes/sites merging and closing:

St. Rose of Lima, Buffalo

All Saints, Buffalo

Holy Spirit, Buffalo

Holy Cross, Buffalo

St. Michael, Buffalo

Coronation of the Bl. Virgin Mary, Buffalo

St. John Kanty, Buffalo

St. Thomas Aquinas, Buffalo

St. Ambrose or St. Martin of Tours, Buffalo

St. Bernard, Buffalo Free standing church:

St. Casimir, Buffalo Secondary worship sites:

St. Margaret, Buffalo

St. Anthony of Padua, Buffalo (Oratory)

St. John Gualbert, Cheektowaga

St. Adalbert, Buffalo

St. Ambrose or St. Martin of Tours, Buffalo

Our Lady of Perpetual Help, Buffalo

UB Newman Center, Amherst

Rev. Msgr. Robert E. Zapfel, Vicar Forane Parishes open:

St. Mary, Swormville

Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Harris Hill

St. Teresa of Avila, Akron

SS. Peter and Paul, Williamsville

Christ the King, Snyder

St. Leo the Great, Amherst

St. John the Baptist, Kenmore

St. Stephen, Grand Island

St. Paul, Kenmore

St. Timothy, Tonawanda

St. Amelia, Tonawanda

St. Christopher, Tonawanda

Our Lady of Czestochowa, North Tonawanda

St. Gregory the Great, Williamsville

Good Shepherd, Pendleton Parishes/sites merging and closing:

Good Shepherd, Clarence

St. Aloysius Gonzaga, Cheektowaga

Infant of Prague, Cheektowaga

St. Andrew, Kenmore

Blessed Sacrament, Tonawanda

St. Francis of Assisi, Tonawanda

St. Jude the Apostle, North Tonawanda

St. Pius X, Getzville Secondary worship sites:

Our Lady of Peace, Clarence

Sacred Heart, Bowmansville

St. Benedict, Eggertsville

Rev. Sean DiMaria, Vicar Forane Parishes open:

Queen of Heaven, West Seneca

St. Gabriel, Elma

Resurrection, Cheektowaga

Our Lady Help of Christians, Cheektowaga

St. Mary of the Assumption, Lancaster

St. Philip the Apostle, Cheektowaga

St. John the Baptist, Alden

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, Orchard Park

Our Lady of Victory Basilica, Lackawanna

SS. Peter and Paul, Hamburg

Nativity of Our Lord, Orchard Park

St. Mary of the Lake, Hamburg

St. John Paul II, Lake View

Most Precious Blood, Angola Parishes/sites merging and closing:

St. John Vianney, Orchard Park

St. John XXIII, West Seneca

St. Josaphat, Cheektowaga

Queen of Martyrs, Cheektowaga

St. Martha, Depew

St. Mother Teresa of Calcutta, Depew

St. Anthony, Lackawanna

Our Mother of Good Counsel, Blasdell

Our Lady of Bistrica, Lackawanna

St. Francis of Assisi, Hamburg

St. Anthony, Farnham Secondary worship sites:

14 Holy Helpers, Gardenville

Our Lady of Pompeii, Lancaster

Queen of Angels, Lackawanna

St. John the Baptist, Boston

St. Mary, East Eden

St. Bernadette, Orchard Park

Rev. Steven Jekielek, Vicar Forane Parishes open:

St. John the Baptist, Lockport

St. Brendan on the Lake, Newfane

Our Lady of the Lake, Barker

Holy Trinity, Medina

St. Mary, Holley

Holy Family, Albion

St. Peter, Lewiston

Immaculate Conception, Ransomville

St. Vincent de Paul, Niagara Falls

Holy Family of Jesus, Mary and Joseph, Niagara Falls Parishes/sites merging and closing:

All Saints, St. Patrick site, Lockport

All Saints, St. Joseph site, Lockport

St. Brendan on the Lake, Wilson site

Holy Trinity, Middleport site

St. Mark, Kendall

Former Lyndonville property, rectory

St. Raphael, Niagara Falls

St. John de LaSalle, Niagara Falls

Divine Mercy, Niagara Falls Secondary worship sites:

St. Brendan on the Lake, Olcott

(seasonal worship site)

(seasonal worship site) St. Peter, Youngstown site

St. Mary of the Cataract, Niagara Falls

St. Leo, Niagara Falls

Rev. Todd Remick, Vicar Forane Parishes open:

Our Lady of Mount Carmel, Silver Creek

Holy Trinity, Dunkirk

St. James, Jamestown

Sacred Heart, Lakewood

St. Patrick, Randolph

St. Mary of Lourdes, Mayville

St. Dominic, Westfield

Christ Our Hope, French Creek

St. Joseph, Gowanda

Epiphany, Langford

Immaculate Conception, Eden Parishes/sites merging and closing:

Our Lady of Mount Carmel, Forestville site

St. Joseph, Fredonia

St. Anthony, Fredonia (Feb. 15, 2026)

Blessed Mary Angela, St. Hyacinth site, Dunkirk

(Feb. 15, 2026)

(Feb. 15, 2026) Blessed Mary Angela, St. Hedwig site, Dunkirk

Holy Apostles Peter and Paul, SS. Peter and Paul

site, Jamestown

site, Jamestown Sacred Heart, Panama site

St. James, Frewsburg site

Our Lady of Loretto, Falconer

St. Dominic, Brocton site

Christ Our Hope, Sherman site

Holy Spirit, North Collins

St. Mary, Cattaraugus Secondary worship sites:

St. Elizabeth Ann Seton, Dunkirk

St. Anthony, Fredonia (until Feb. 15, 2026)

St. Hyacinth, Dunkirk (until Feb. 15, 2026)

Holy Apostles Peter and Paul, St. John site,

Jamestown

Jamestown St. Mary of Lourdes, Bemus Point

Rev. James Hartwell, Vicar Forane Parishes open:

Immaculate Conception, Wellsville

St. Patrick, Belfast

St. Mary of the Angels Basilica, Olean

St. Bonaventure, Allegany

Holy Name of Mary, Ellicottville

St. Mary, Arcade Parishes/sites merging and closing:

St. Mary, Bolivar

Blessed Sacrament, Andover

St. Brendan, Almond

St. Joseph Oratory, Scio

St. Jude, Sardinia

St. John the Baptist, West Valley

St. Mary, East Arcade site Secondary worship sites:

Holy Family of Jesus, Mary and Joseph, Belmont

St. Jude, Alfred

Our Lady of the Angels, Cuba

St. Patrick, Fillmore

St. Mary, Canaseraga

St. John the Evangelist, Olean

Our Lady of Peace, Salamanca

St. Philomena, Franklinville

St. Aloysius, Springville

St. Joseph, Holland



Rev. Bernard Nowak, Vicar Forane Parishes open:

Immaculate Conception, East Aurora

St. Vincent de Paul, Springbrook

Annunciation, Elma

Resurrection, Batavia

Our Lady of Mercy, LeRoy

St. Michael, Warsaw

St. John Neumann, Attica Parishes/sites merging and closing:

St. George, West Falls

St. Padre Pio, Elba site

St. Brigid, Bergen

Ascension, Batavia

St. Maximilian Kolbe, Corfu site

Immaculate Heart of Mary, Darien Center

Immaculate Heart of Mary, Bennington Center

St. John Neumann, Strykersville site

Mary Immaculate, East Bethany site

St. Isidore, Perry site

St. Isidore, Silver Springs site Secondary worship sites: St. Padre Pio, Oakfield

St. Maximilian Kolbe, East Pembroke

Mary Immaculate, Pavilion

St. John Neumann, Sheldon

St. John Neumann, Varysburg

ROAD TO RENEWAL TIMELINE

FINAL DECISIONS FAQs

(The following questions and answers were provided in a media release sent to 7 News WKBW)

In all, how many parishes are merging? What is the total number of parishes and worship sites remaining as the result of today’s announcement?

The total number of worship sites will be 118 adjusted from the current 196 worship sites in our eight

counties.

What helped influence changes from the original recommendations?

When we first announced our initial recommendations in May, we welcomed parish families to present alternative plans to the diocese. We experienced open collaboration with parish families who presented variations from the initial proposals with the help of pastors, vicars, parish council leaders and parishioners. In all, 26 of 36 Families of Parishes realized changes from the initial recommendations to what we have presented today, with six of the Families of Parishes accepting the initial recommendations.

What is the timeline for the closures?

We are expecting that the mergers will be accomplished by June 2025.

What will happen to the parish properties?

Once canonical mergers are completed, church buildings no longer in use will go through the process to prepare them for sale

What becomes of the sacred objects/sacramental records?

Some sacred objects will be used within the parish family. Sacramental records will become the responsibility of the central office in the parish family.

Who will maintain parish properties that are not in use?

The Family of Parishes will provide for maintenance of the properties utilizing assets from the closed parish.

When a church building that is no longer in use is sold, what happens to the funds received through the sale?

Oversight of those funds becomes the responsibility of the pastor, trustees, and parish finance council in accordance with Diocesan financial guidelines.

Will there be any special Mass to commemorate the closing of these parishes?

Transition teams composed of members of the respective Families of Parishes will work with the diocese on closing Masses.

Are Catholic schools affected by the Road to Renewal?

A planning group is developing a Catholic Education Strategic plan, in concert with the Road to Renewal, that should be finalized in the fall as it relates to all schools in the diocese.

What about the outreach ministries within these closed parishes?

Parish outreach ministries are important to the vibrancy of our Diocese and the areas they serve. The outreach ministries will be accommodated in the Family of Parishes.

What can we expect next? Might we face more evaluations in the future?

The Diocese, our faithful, our priests, deacons and religious will greatly influence our future. All of us have a role to play. Parish viability depends on spiritual renewal including participation in sacraments, parishioner engagement, welcoming new members into the faith and the availability of priests.

