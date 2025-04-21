Sources: Buffalo Catholic Diocese reaches $150 million settlement with sex abuse survivors

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Catholic Diocese of Buffalo has reached a $150 million settlement with more than 800 survivors of clergy sexual abuse, sources tell 7 News.

The settlement involves parishes and schools connected to decades of abuse within the eight counties of Western New York. Insurance companies are not involved in this settlement. Mediation between survivors and insurance companies begins Tuesday, according to sources.

A hearing is set to take place Tuesday morning in U.S. Bankruptcy Court to discuss details of this agreement.

Attorneys representing survivors contacted by 7 News say they are not able to discuss any potential settlement. An attorney representing the Buffalo Diocese also would not confirm any potential settlement.

The diocese has been in a state of crisis since August 2018, when a whistleblower came forward and leaked internal church documents to 7 News. Those documents led to a number of I-Team investigations that looked into possible efforts by then-Bishop Richard Malone to cover up allegations of sexual abuse.

Since the original investigation, the diocese has substantiated claims of abuse against dozens of priests.

In January 2019, the New York State Legislature passed a series of historic reforms that allowed survivors of child sexual abuse to seek justice through the court system once they became adults.

Later that summer, the window opened that allowed survivors to file claims, and the courts were flooded with clergy sexual abuse lawsuits.

In December 2019, more than a year after the I-Team revealed Malone mishandled sexual abuse cases, Malone announced he was resigning from office.

In 2020, the Diocese of Buffalo declared bankruptcy as it faced nearly 250 sex abuse lawsuits.

With attendance declining and lawsuits looming, the diocese later announced it was selling, closing, or merging many of its properties. In September 2024, the diocese announced that 118 worship sites will remain open following a merger/closure review.

