‘No one’s happy about it’: WNY parishioners reflect on settlement payments

WEST SENECA, NY (WKBW) — Tuesday, July 15, was the deadline for Catholic parishes across Western New York to pay toward the Catholic Diocese of Buffalo's bankruptcy settlement.

7 News Senior Reporter Eileen Buckley explains some parishes owe a few thousand, while others owe several million.

"No one’s happy about it, but we do the best we can,” stated Mary Ann Karalus, parishioner, Queen of Heaven Church, West Seneca.

Queen of Heaven parish must provide $3.5 million for the settlement payment.

I spoke with Karalus as she headed into late morning Mass at her parish, where she has been attending for 43 years. When I asked her about the contribution the church must contribute to the proposed diocese bankruptcy settlement, she said “ouch”.

“Do you feel that amount is unfair?” Buckley asked. “I don't quite understand the differences between different parishes. Is it because of their assets?” responded Karalus.

But the parishioner tells me her church leaders are making the hefty payment.

Last month, I met with the chief operating officer at the Buffalo Diocese, asking him about that funding formula, where parishes are providing $80 million toward the $150 million settlement for more than 900 victims of clergy abuse.

"And none of this was pulled out of the sky. The parishes all self-reported their assets,” remarked Richard Suchan, COO, Buffalo Diocese.

But this does not include a restricted asset, such as a donor who made a specific designation to a parish.

"Would if they don't pay?” Buckley questioned. “If they don't pay, we need to have some serious conversations, and we are having very serious conversations,” replied Suchan. “Would it lead to shuttering them as a parish or a worship site?” asked Buckley. “No,” responded Suchan.

Five area parishes, who are suing the diocese to stay open and block the payments, won't be paying for now as they await another court hearing next month after appearing for their lawsuit last Friday.

Blessed Sacrament in the Town of Tonawanda, Our Lady of Peace in Clarence, St. Bernadette in Orchard Park, St. Aloysius Gonzaga in Cheektowaga, and St. John XXIII in West Seneca. Attorneys for those parishes are slated to return to court on August 6.

Late Tuesday afternoon, the diocese issued the following statement on the settlement contributions:

“We are extremely grateful for the level of cooperation and support among the parishes of the diocese of buffalo as we work toward fulfilling the terms of our agreement with the creditors' committee. Parish leaders have a clear understanding of our collective responsibility that we can only conclude this long and arduous journey, and begin a new, more hopeful one, if we do so together as a committed family of faith. the shared concern for those harmed by past crimes of sexual abuse and their healing continues to guide our efforts and remains our highest

priority.



We are fully confident that we will be able to meet our obligations to the creditors' committee as agreed to in principle, allowing the diocese to soon emerge from Chapter 11 reorganization in a way that allows us to define a new era of Catholic faith and impact across Western New York. We will continue to communicate our progress and as developments warrant.”





Catholic Diocese of Buffalo

Meanwhile, it remains a tough time to be a Catholic, but Karalus, tells me she refuses to let it rock her faith. “But I just wish God blesses everyone involved and we come to a happy conclusion,” Karalus commented.

According to 7 News sources, other parishes, like Immaculate Conception in East Aurora, top the list – hit with a $5,325,00 settlement payment, St. Timothy’s, in the Town of Tonawanda, more than $5 million, St. Louis in downtown Buffalo, $3.2 million, and St. Benedict’s in Eggertsville, $1.9 million.