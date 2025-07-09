Groups from WNY churches sue Diocese of Buffalo over clergy abuse settlement contributions

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Core groups from five Catholic parishes have filed a lawsuit against the Diocese of Buffalo to block payments that would go toward the diocese's $150 million settlement with more than 800 survivors of sexual abuse.

The diocese has asked affiliate parishes to contribute between 10 to 80 percent of their unrestricted cash and investments, with the highest percentage applied to parishes scheduled to close or merge under the Road to Renewal program.

All five parishes involved in the lawsuit — Blessed Sacrament in Tonawanda, Our Lady of Peace in Clarence, Saint Aloysius Gonzaga in Cheektowaga, Saint John 23rd in West Seneca, and Saint Bernadette in Orchard Park — are slated to merge with other parishes under the diocese's restructuring plan. But they're all fighting to stay open.

"It's sad that we have to do this, I mean, I don't want to fight the church," said Eugene Hanitz, who has been a member of St. Bernadette's since 1981.

St. Bernadette's would have to contribute over $723,000 by a July 15 deadline.

Hanitz explained the severity of the situation.

"It would effectively limit operations," Hanitz said. "It would affect the ministries. We would still have masses and collections, but it would affect the ministries period, and that's a big hit."

Hanitz emphasized he's not minimizing the abuse scandal.

"It's a horrific act," Hanitz said.

But he believes the diocese should bear responsibility, not individual parishes.

"Why don't they merge with the Diocese of Rochester and let Rochester bring the diocese back up?" Hanitz said.

He acknowledged the emotional toll the lawsuit is taking on everyone involved.

"We're fighting the church that's the foundation of our faith, and you gotta separate the man-run side from the faith-side, and that's tough to do at times," Hanitz said.

A spokesperson for the Diocese of Buffalo told me they don't comment on pending litigation and that they'll cooperate fully with the legal process.

