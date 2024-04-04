‘We're really at the center line’: Buffalo’s Outer Harbor Total Eclipse viewing party

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — “It's a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” declared Lauren Maloney Ford, general manager, Buffalo Waterfront.

Buffalo's Outer Harbor will provide one of the “most central points” in the path of totality for Monday’s eclipse watching.

“Right on the water is going to be the best views in the whole city,” Maloney Ford described. “This is really going to be the go-to destination."

WKBW Lauren Maloney Ford, general manager, Buffalo Waterfront.

Buffalo Waterfront is hosting a big Outer Harbor total eclipse viewing party.

Maloney Ford is the general manager of Buffalo Waterfront and tells me gates will open at 10 a.m. Monday.

“We're really at the center line and we have unobstructed views, pending the great weather on Monday. We're expecting great crowds out here and we'll have activities all day long. we encourage people to come early,” commented Maloney Ford. “We are really encouraging people to come early and stay late."

WKBW Drone footage of Buffalo's Outer Harbor.

“What can people expect when they're on this property?” Buckley asked. “We are encouraging people to bring supplies in their own vehicles. Once you're in the event, we will have bathrooms, food trucks, and places to sit down and relax throughout the event, but we do encourage people to bring medications, extra clothing, and things like that just in coordination with the City of Buffalo and police,” responded Maloney Ford.

The Skyway/Route 5 will be open to traffic on Monday, but the Outer Harbor exit off the Skyway will be closed as of 8 a.m. Monday, so be ready.

WKBW The Outer Harbor exit off the Skyway will be closed 8 a.m. on Monday, April 8th.

“If you are driving here, you can get through Ohio Street or through Tift Street and there will be police redirecting you to our parking areas available,” explained Maloney Ford.

“And do have some of the philosophy of why they're closing that particular exit?" Buckley questioned. “For traffic flow and for emergency vehicles to ensure access,” Maloney Ford replied.

WKBW Athena Hutchins, executive director, NITTEC.

“That is based on past events that have been there, air shows, other events that we have learned that if you close that ramp earlier, it helps alleviate the traffic backing up onto the Skyway,” noted Athena Hutchins, executive director, NITTEC.

Transportation agencies and the New York State Police encourage everyone to arrive earlier and expect traffic delays. and if you are heading to the Outer Harbor.

WKBW Buffalo's Outer Harbor.

There are some items you will not be allowed to bring to the party.

"Not to bring in tents, illegal weapons, and grills, or any cooking structures, you are able to bring in your own food. we just ask that you not bring in your own alcoholic beverages,” commented Maloney Ford.

A Buffalo waterfront backdrop to the Queen City’s once-in-a-lifetime show in the sky.

