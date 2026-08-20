BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Board of Education's internal investigation into sexual harassment allegations against school board member Muki Hawkins found no substantial evidence against him. Still, the two women who filed complaints are not giving up.

John Elmore represents the two school district leaders, Antoinette Amos and Arlene Adams, who filed sexual harassment complaints against Hawkins.

"The fact that the district had a so-called independent investigation is not going to deter them from seeking justice," Elmore explained.

WKBW John Elmore, Buffalo Attorney.

On Wednesday, the city school board presented results from an internal investigation conducted by the law firm Hodgson Russ. School Board President Dr. Kathy Evans-Brown offered the findings.

"There was no substantiated evidence of a violation of law or policy with regard to any allegations of sexual harassment or retaliation," Evans-Brown stated.

WATCH: Two BPS women will move ahead with complaints against school board member

Two BPS women will move ahead with complaints against school board member

Hawkins responded to the outcome.

"I'm happy that the truth was finally revealed," Hawkins told reporters.

Hawkins and former superintendent Dr. Pascal Mubenga were both named in the July 16 claim first filed by Amos, days after Mubenga resigned. In early August, Adams filed her complaint against Hawkins.

WKBW Buffalo School Board Member Muki Hawkins.

Attorney Elmore questioned why the district has not issued investigation results on former superintendent Mubenga.

"All we know is that there was a board meeting, and at the end of a board meeting, he resigned. Why did you resign? Elmore asked. "And there was an investigation ongoing prior to the resignation."

I asked Buffalo School Board member Erik Bohen, who represents the Park District, about that.

WkBW Buffalo School Board Member Erik Bohen.

"I don't want to take anything away from the accusers. They have every right to file a complaint, and if they did feel threatened, let the process play out," Bohen responded. "Regarding Dr. Mubenga, we never had an investigation. He just resigned, and that could be the issue there. He left on his own terms."

Bohen said the district needs to move forward and focus on students as they get ready to start a new school year.

The report on the investigation was not made public. However, it is expected to be released — with redactions — in about 10 days.

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